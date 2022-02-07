WHITE CLOUD — Pentwater’s boys basketball team dropped a non-conference game to White Cloud Monday night, 57-36.
“After a rollercoaster 3-4 week stretch with players out for many reasons, (we) found an almost full roster (Monday),” Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “(We) fought hard all four quarters.”
Pentwater (2-7) was led by Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr with 11 points, two steals and two assists. Will Werkema-Grondsa had nine points, five rebounds and five steals. Drew Kolenda added six points, two assists and five rebounds. Campbell Miller had four points and six rebounds. Jonny Arnouts had four steals.