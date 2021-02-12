MARION — Pentwater's boys basketball team scored a Western Michigan D League victory, 55-27, on the road in Marion with a great first half.
The Falcons (2-1, 1-1 WMD) got out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter, and they then held Marion to two points in the second quarter for a lopsided 28-10 lead by halftime.
"All eight players contributed to a strong third quarter and respective fourth," said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas.
Khole Hofmann finished with a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds wheel also getting three assists, three blocked shots and two steals. Blake Bringedahl had six points, four rebounds and three assists to go with his five points. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr had six steals and two assists.
PENTWATER (55)
Bringedahl 1 3-7 5, Werkerma-Grondsma 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 1-2 5, Plummer-Eisenlohr 7 0-1 15, Hofmann 9 0-0 18, Macher 1 0-0 2, Stoneman 3 0-1 6. Totals: 24 4-11 55.
MARION (27)
Peterson 0 1-3 1, Salisbury 6 2-6 17, Yowell 1 0-0 3, Cox 1 0-4 2, Maggo 1 2-4 4. Totals: 9 5-17 27.
Pentwater;16;12;13;12;—;55
Marion;8;2;9;8;—;27
Three-point goals—Pentwater (1): Plummer-Eisenlohr. Marion (4): Salisbury 3, Yowell. Total fouls—Pentwater 16. Marion 17. Fouled out—Marion: Yowell.