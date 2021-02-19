PENTWATER — Pentwater’s boys basketball team was able to work on a few different things against a shorthanded Big Rapids Crossroads squad in Western Michigan D League play Friday, 71-20.
The Cougars suited up just six players, and they don’t have a junior varsity team this season. It made it even difficult as there aren’t players from a junior varsity team to use the MHSAA’s fifth quarter rule. Given the circumstances, the Falcons used the game to work on some things.
“We tried to stall time and work on some offensive plays that we put in this week,” said Pentwater senior Khole Hofmann. “We just kind of keyed on getting better instead of looking at the scoreboard.”
Pentwater applied pressure early, and then sagged back to play defense. On turnovers, the Falcons raced to the basket getting layups. The race to the basket often brought quick passes and unselfish play from the Falcons, too.
“Most of it is that we’ve been playing for so long together, Jack (Stoneman), Blake (Bringedahl) and Tyler (Plummer-Eisenlohr) and I have a chemistry that is at an all-time high right now. Everything just clicks in when it’s game time and it shows on the floor,” Hofmann said.
Pentwater was able to have a running clock for a significant part of the second half against the outmanned Cougars.
“We had a three game last week, and so we were able to practice a lot this week,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas. “We opened on the first contact day. I think we were still getting out the wrinkles. We’re coming along nicely. The boys are working hard in practice. In the game, we just wanted to keep our momentum with class.”
The Falcons will play three games next week, starting off with the junior varsity Manistee High School team facing the Pentwater varsity squad on Monday followed by games Wednesday at Manistee Catholic and Friday at Mason County Eastern.
Pentwater was led by Hofmann with 20 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, three assists and four blocked shots. Bringedahl had 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and six steals. Will Werkema-Grondsma had 12 points, three rebounds and eight steals. Plummer-Eisenlohr had 13 points, four assists and six steals.
Crossroads was paced by Raj Singh with 10 points.
BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (20)
Singh 4 1-2 10, Miller 3 0-0 7, Schwiegert 0 1-2 1, Burhans 1 0-2 2. Totals: 8 2-6 20.
PENTWATER (71)
Bringedahl 6 0-0 14, Werkema-Grondsma 5 0-0 12, Plummer-Eisenlohr 6 0-0 13, Hofmann 7 4-5 20, Macher 2 0-0 4, Stoneman 3 0-2 6, Arnouts 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 4-7 71.
BR Crossroads 4 13 3 0 — 20
Pentwater 31 16 17 7 — 71
Three-point goals—Big Rapids Crossroads (2): Singh, Schweigert. Pentwater (7): Bringedahl 2, Werkema-Grondsma 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr, Hofmann 2. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 10, Pentwater 5. Fouled out—none.