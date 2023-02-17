PENTWATER — Pentwater's boys basketball team won its fifth straight game behind a team effort as the Falcons downed Manistee Catholic in Western Michigan D League play Friday in Pentwater, 69-53.

Four players scored in double figures for the Falcons, led by Will Werkema-Grondsma's double-double with 17 points and 18 rebounds to go with three assists, two blocked shots and a steal.

Jonny Arnouts led all scorers with 20 points followed by Mikey Carlson with 13 points and Trey Johnson with 11 points for Pentwater (8-10, 8-6 WMD). Arnouts had four assists and four rebounds. Carlson nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds. Kaleb Brown had seven.

Matt Gunia led the Sabers (8-10, 7-8 WMD) with 12 points followed by Nate Oleniczak with 11 points and Lee Pizana with 10 points.

Pentwater returns to action Wednesday night at Mason County Eastern. Manistee Catholic hosts Hesperia Tuesday in Manistee.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (53)

Capling 1 0-0 3, Pizana 5 0-0 10, Gamarra 1 0-0 3, Hallead 3 0-0 8, Gunia 5 1-1 12, Oleniczak 4 3-4 11, StarChief 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 4-5 53.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (69)

Arnouts 7 2-2 20, Werkema-Grondsma 7 2-2 17, Carlson 3 7-8 13, Johnson 4 0-1 11, Brown 1 0-1 2, Macher 2 0-0 6. Totals: 24 11-14 69.

Manistee Cath.;16;17;20;16;—;69

MC Eastern;9;8;22;14;—;53

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (5): Capling, Gamarra, Hallead 2, Gunia. Pentwater (10): Arnouts 4, Werkema-Grondsma, Johnson 3, Macher 2. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 18, Pentwater 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.