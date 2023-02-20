PENTWATER — Pentwater’s boys basketball team put its winning streak to six straight as the Falcons avenged another earlier season loss Monday night, this time to Brethren, 48-47, in Pentwater.

The crowd was on the edge of their seats all night in this conference thriller,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “Within the final minute of play, (we) led by two and the Bobcats answered at the stripe. Will Werkema-Grondsma came down for a strong lay-up and got fouled with 13 seconds remaining. Will missed the first and knocked down the second in a pressure free throw opportunity. (We) went up one with a Brethren timeout. “Complete team effort won (us) the game with a final defensive stop with eight seconds remaining as Jonny (Arnouts) scooped up the final rebound off an off-balanced shot.”

Arnouts led all scorers with 15 points followed by Werkema-Grondsma with 14 points and Kaleb Brown with 10 for Pentwater (9-10, 9-6 WMD)

Brethren (9-9, 9-6 WMD) was led by Jack Meszaras with 21 points followed by Garrett Mobley with 13 and Kenyon Brown with 10.

PENTWATER (48)

Arnouts 6 0-0 15, Werekma-Grondsma 6 2-3 14, Calrson 2 1-4 5, Brown 2 0-0 4, Brown 3 1-2 10, Keida 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 4-11 48.

BRETHREN (47)

Meszaros 7 6-7 21, Tighe 1 0-0 3, Brown 4 1-2 10, Mobley 6 1-1 13. Totals: 18 8-10 47.

Pentwater 10 11 13 14 — 48

Brethren 14 7 14 12 — 47

3-point goals—Pentwater (6): Arnouts 3, Brown 3. Brethren (3): Meszaros, Tighe, Brown. Total fouls—Pentwater 12, Brethren 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.