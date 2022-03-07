PENTWATER — Pentwater's boys basketball team was able to hold off a late rally from Marion to secure an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal victory Monday in Pentwater, 62-55.
Pentwater (8-11) started in an 8-0 hole to the Eagles (7-12), but clawed their way back for a 15-11 lead entering the second quarter.
"The second quarter was all about team defensive play and rebounds," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. "(We) executed well and put on the full-court pressure to snatch several steals down the stretch. This was the dominant quarter for (us), winning the quarter, 14-9, and being up, 29-20, at the half."
Lubera said Drew Kolenda started the third quarter for Pentwater with back-to-back 3-pointers to help lift Pentwater into a bigger lead. The Falcons owned a 49-35 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Eagles outscored Pentwater, 19-13, in the final stanza, but it wasn't enough.
"In great clock control the Falcons executed well down the stretch to maintain a large enough lead," Lubera said.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the Falcons with 28 points, two rebounds and a steal. Will Werkema-Grondsma had 13 points and 11 rebounds to secure a double-double, and he was a steal shy of a triple double. He also had three assists. Kolenda had 10 points, two rebounds and an assist. Jonny Arnouts had five assists with a steal and five points. James Davis had seven rebounds, an assist and two points.
Pentwater now faces tournament host McBain Northern Michigan Christian at the Comets' gym in a 5:30 p.m. game. Northern Michigan Christian (20-0) is ranked No. 2 in Division 4 by the Associated Press. The two schools did not meet this season.