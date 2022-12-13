BRETHREN — Pentwater’s boys basketball team dropped an intense Western Michigan D League game at Brethren Tuesday, 58-54.

“Games to remember always happen in Brethren,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “(We) were out-sized by the Bobcats in the paint and a bit fatigued after a Monday night contest never missed a beat tonight. Firing on all cylinders, (we) and the Bobcats battled in a great rivalry conference matchup… every quarter, every minute and every second of the game.”

Lubera said the final 35 seconds of the game were exciting where the teams were tied. Will Werkema-Grondsma had two attempts at a 3-pointer for the win, but he was unable to connect.

“Missed free throws were the game changer each quarter,” Lubera said. “It made the difference in the final minutes of the game as (we) shot only (9-of-21).

“To live the game tonight, you had to be there,” she continued. “It was incredible and worth all of the intensity displayed by both teams.”

Mikey Carlson had five rebounds and five steals with his team-high 18 points. Werkema-Grondsma finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Johnny Arnouts had three assists and four rebounds to go with 13 points.

PENTWATER (54)

Arnouts 5 2-5 13, Werkema-Grondsma 3 2-5 10, Carlson 7 2-3 18, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Brown 1 3-6 5, Macher 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 9-21 54.

BRETHREN (58)

Meszaros 6 3-8 16, Wojo 3 1-2 8, Young 2 0-2 4, C.Mobley 6 1-6 13, Brown 2 0-0 5, G.Mobley 4 4-6 12. Totals: 23 9-22 58.

Pentwater;21;9;14;10;—;54

Brethren;22;16;10;10;—;58

3-point goals—Pentwater (5): Arnouts, Werkema-Grondsma 2, Carlson 2. Brethren (3): Meszaros, Wojo, Brown. Total fouls—Pentwater 22, Brethren 20. Fouled out—Pentwater: Arnouts, Macher. Brethren: G.Mobley. Technical fouls—Pentwater: Roberts.