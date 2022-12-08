PENTWATER — Pentwater was revving on all cylinders in a runaway Western Michigan D League victory against Walkerville Thursday in Pentwater, 59-34.

The Falcons (1-0, 1-0 WMD) pushed a frenetic pace nearly throughout the game, getting the ball up the floor quickly whether off of a turnover, a rebound or simply getting the ball into play.

“It’s got to be our dynamic for three to four years. We’ve got to be quick on press, we’ve got to be quick on transition, and it comes from rebounding, too,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “We have to be effective under the boards, and we have to get those outlet passes.”

Will Werkema-Grondsma took over in the second quarter alone. He had nine of his team-high 20 points in the frame to go with 18 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

“This has been the first time in three years that I’ve been with my class,” Werkema-Grondsma, a sophomore, said. “I was just trying to involve them and get that chemistry. We have a good team.”

Johnny Arnouts also had 12 points and four steals and three assists with Michael Carlson getting 11.

Walkerville tried to keep pace and trailed 26-17 at halftime. The Wildcats, though, were unable to score in the third quarter and Pentwater expanded its lead.

Walkerville (0-1, 0-1 WMD) dressed just seven players, and the Wildcats were plagued by foul trouble in the first half.

The Wildcats were led by Conner Shorter with 11 points while Collin Chase had 10 points..

Pentwater returns to action Monday when it travels to Fruitport Calvary Christian. Walkerville next plays Tuesday in another league contest against Marion.

“We’re happy to get started with a win against anybody. We’ve got a tough schedule ahead,” Lubera said. “We’ve got three games next week, two back-to-back. You know, it’s a growth year for us. Each game, we want to get better. We want to evaluate ourselves, and we’ve got to do what we can do best.

“We have to figure out what we’re great at and we’ve got to use that. I’m just excited for the growth we make throughout the season.”

In the preliminary game, Mason County Central’s freshmen team defeated Pentwater’s junior varsity, 51-35. The Spartans were led by Kaden Ruiz with 21 points followed by Zach Graham with 11. Pentwater was led by Abram Kieda with 18 points.

WALKERVILLE (34)

Chase 2 6-7 10, Shorter 3 3-4 11, Santillan Lopez 3 0-0 9, Tinkham 0 0-1 0, Oomen 1 0-0 3, Lopez 0 1-4 1. Totals; 9 10-16 34.

PENTWATER (59)

Arnouts 5 2-3 12, Werkema-Grondsma 9 1-3 20, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Carlson 5 0-4 11, Johnson 1 1-3 4, Brown 3 0-0 6, Macher 0 0-1 0, Davis 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 4-14 59.

Walkerville;6;11;0;17;—;34

Pentwater;11;15;18;15;—;59

3-point goals—Walkerville (6): Shorter 2, Santillan Lopez 3, Oomen. Pentwater (3): Werkema-Grondsma, Carlson, Johnson. Total fouls—Walkerville 16, Pentwater 20. Fouled out—none. Preliminary game—Mason County Central freshmen 151 Pentwater junior varsity 35. Mason County Central scoring—Graham 11, Ruiz 21, Etchison 6, Wild 4, Reed 6, Smith 2, Peters 1. Pentwater scoring—Murphy 1, Roberts 5, Austin 2, Fatura 6, Kieda 18, Gaylord 3.