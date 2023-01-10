PENTWATER — Pentwater scored 49 first-half points on its way to a 72-21 Western Michigan D League victory against Big Rapids Crossroads Tuesday in Pentwater.

"Leading the charge in the second quarter was the strong defensive efforts that caused many turnovers and defensive rebounds that led to transition buckets," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. "Mikey Carlson and Jonny Arnouts had seven points and six points, respectively, that quarter. Going in at the half, (we) were up, 49-9. With some adjustments at half, and a change of focus, the team worked the ball inside the paint the second half."

Four players scored in double figures for the Falcons (2-6, 2-3 WMD), who snapped a six-game skid. Arnouts had 18 points, four assists, four rebounds and five steals to lead Pentwater. Carlson had 14 points, three rebounds and two steals. Will Werkerma-Grondsma had 12 points, three assists, a blocked shot, nine rebounds and five steals. Trey Johnson had 11 points, four assists and three steals.

Keegan Carnes led Crossroads (0-6, 0-6 WMD) with 11 points. The Cougars lost for the 31st consecutive game overall and 34th time in a row in league play.

Pentwater travels to Manistee Catholic for another league contest Thursday night.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (21)

Beach 1 0-0 2, D.Guernsey 2 0-0 4, Carnes 3 1-2 11, Witherspoon 1 0-0 2, Tennis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 0-2 21.

PENTWATER (72)

Arnouts 8 1-1 18, Werkema-Grondsma 4 3-3 12, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Carlson 7 0-0 14, Johnson 5 1-2 11, Brown 4 0-0 9, Macher 2 0-0 4, Powers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 5-6 72.

BR Crossroads;6;3;4;8;—;21

Pentwater;27;22;14;9;—;72

3-point goals—Big Rapids Crossroads (1): Carnes. Pentwater (3): Arnouts, Werkema-Grondsma, Brown. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 8, Pentwater 3. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.