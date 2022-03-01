PENTWATER — Pentwater’s boys basketball team used a big third quarter to pull ahead of Manistee Catholic to score a 58-49 Western Michigan D League victory Tuesday in Pentwater.
The Falcons (7-10, 7-8 WMD) were trailing the Sabers (6-13, 5-12 WMD) at halftime, 24-20, but the Falcons used a 16-5 scoring edge in the third quarter to help earn the win.
“(We) controlled the tempo (in the fourth quarter) and had to hit a lot of free throws down the stretch,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “The Sabers answered with two 3-point baskets, but we answered back. Two big 3-point baskets were made by Drew Kolenda to help maintain a 10-point lead and six (of our guys) contributed in scoring from the paint and line.”
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the Falcons with 23 points, five rebounds and seven steals. Will Werkema-Grondsma had 18 points, nine rebounds, two steals, three assists and two blocked shots. Kolenda finished with nine points, four rebounds and two steals.
Pentwater faces undefeated and state-ranked Mesick in the regular season finale Thursday in Pentwater. The Bulldogs are ranked 10th in Division 3 in the latest Associated Press poll.
The Sabers host Mason County Eastern Thursday.