PENTWATER — Pentwater’s boys basketball team scored a 51-41 Western Michigan D League victory at home Wednesday against Bear Lake.
The Falcons (3-8, 3-6 WMD) scored 16 second-quarter points while holding the Lakers (6-9, 6-7 WMD) to help take the lead.
“With the excellent play of the guards up front and post action down low, (we) hit four open shots and made 8 of 11 from the line,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “Will Workema-Grondsma and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the charge scoring six and eight points, (respectively).”
With the win, Pentwater snapped a six-game losing skid. Pentwater also picked up the victory despite foul trouble for the Falcons, Lubera said.
Plummer-Eisenlor finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Falcons. Werkerma-Grondsma had 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Jonny Arnouts added eight points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists for Pentwater. Brandon Macher had five rebounds and two assists to go with three points. Campbell Miller had six rebounds and two points.