BIG RAPIDS — Pentwater’s boys basketball team won its fourth straight game with a 78-15 victory at Big Rapids Crossroads Wednesday night in Big Rapids.

Pentwater (7-10, 7-6 WMD) raced to a 27-7 lead after the first quarter and held a 48-9 lead by halftime.

Pentwater was led by Jonny Arnouts with 17 points. Will Werkema-Grondsma and Trey Johnson each put in 15 points. Werkema-Grondsma had 15 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

PENTWATER (78)

Arnouts 8 1-2 17, Werkema-Grondsma 5 5-8 15, Roberts 2 3-3 9, Johnson 7 0-9 15, Brown 3 0-0 6, Macher 3 0-0 8, Davis 1 0-2 2, Powers 3 0-0 6. Totals: 32 9-15 78.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (15)

Beach 2 0-0 4, D.Guernsey 1 0-2 2, Carnes 0 1-2 1, Kashohm 1 0-2 2, Witherspoon 1 0-0 2, Tennis 2 0-2 4. Totals: 7 1-8 15.

Pentwater;27;21;13;15;—;78

BR Crossroads:5;4;6;0;—;15

3-point goals—Pentwater (3): Johnson, Macher 2. Total fouls—Pentwater 5, Big Rapids Crossroads 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.