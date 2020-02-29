PENTWATER — A three-point shooting barrage by the Pentwater Falcons in the first half paved the way for a 62-51 victory against Mason County Eastern in Western Michigan D League play Friday in Pentwater.
The Falcons sank 10 three-pointers, and it got started on a personal 8-0 run by Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr midway through the first quarter. He had four of those threes with Gannon McDonough sinking three, Blake Bringedahl two and Khole Hofmann one.
