PENTWATER — Pentwater's girls basketball team ended its nine-game losing skid with a 37-17 Western Michigan D League victory against Bear Lake Tuesday night in Pentwater.
The Falcons (2-10, 2-8 WMD) also were able to break a seven game skid in league play with the victory. It didn't come, though, without a bit of concern for the lineup Pentwater was using, though.
"In a season where it seems like we seem to take one lump after another, we were able to withstand the injuries and illness tonight to get our second win of the season. The basket finally got a little bigger for us tonight, and we were able to hit some open looks," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "I had two starters go down in the first two minutes of the game, and one home sick, so we had a skeleton crew the rest of the game. They really pulled together and stepped up when needed.
"We'll look to regroup (Wednesday) and see who we have to send at (Big Rapids) Crossroads when they come to town Thursday."
Behind Haidyn Adams and Jocelyn Richison in the second quarter, Pentwater was able to take a 19-6 halftime lead. The Falcons broke the game a bit more open from there in the second half.
The Falcons were led by Richison with 20 points, 12 of which were in the second half, to go with six steals. Adams finished with seven points. Mackenna Hasil had seven rebounds to lead the team, followed by Marissa Sayles with five.
Bear Lake (0-11, 0-10 WMD) was led by Taylor Merrill with six points.
BEAR LAKE (17)
Grimsehl 1 0-0 2, Swanson 2 0-0 4, Hall 2 1-3 5, Merrill 3 0-0 6. Totals: 8 1-3 17.
PENTWATER (37)
Richison 9 0-0 20, Adams 3 1-2 7, Swanger 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-0 2, Sayles 1 0-0 2, Hasil 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 1-2 37.
Bear Lake;4;2;5;6;—;17
Pentwater;8;11;7;11;—;37
3-point goals—Pentwater (2): Richison 2. Total fouls—Bear Lake 9, Pentwater 7. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.