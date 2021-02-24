MARION — In a back and forth ballgame, the Pentwater girls basketball team fell just short on the road against state-ranked Marion, dropping a close one, 29-28.
"We played them incredibly tough," said Falcons head coach Joe Gorton. "I'm incredibly proud of how we played against such a physical team like Marion."
Trailing 4-2 after one quarter of play, the Falcons (2-3, 2-3 Western Michigan D League) stayed right with the Eagles (5-0, 5-0 WMD) as they kept it a two point game heading into the half, trailing, 14-12.
The Falcons knotted the game up 20 a piece after the third quarter, but a late basket from the Eagles — ranked No. 8 in Division 4 by the Associated Press — gave them the edge in the fourth as they pulled out a victory.
Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons with 12 points and five rebounds while Jocelyn Richison and Mackenna Hasil added six each.