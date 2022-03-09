MCBAIN — Top-ranked and unbeaten McBain Northern Michigan Christian rolled out to a 18-7 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a 70-29 MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal victory against Pentwater Wednesday evening at Northern Michigan Christian.
The Comets (21-0) got 10 of its 18 first-quarter points out of Trevin Wrinkle on the way to his game-high 23 points. He had 13 of his total by halftime.
Even leading 32-11 at halftime, Northern Michigan Christian exploded for 30 third quarter points as seven different players scored.
Will Werkema-Grondsma led the Falcons with 13 points.
The Comets advanced to Friday’s district championship game against Baldwin. The Panthers defeated Mason County Eastern, 59-52. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
PENTWATER (29)
Arnouts 2 0-0 4, Werkema-Grondsma 5 1-2 13, Plummer-Eisenlohr 1 2-2 5, Miller 0 1-1 1, Carlson 2 0-0 6. Totals: 10 4-5 29.
MCBAIN NORTHERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (70)
Lanser 2 0-0 4, Quist 1 0-0 2, Bennett 3 0-0 6, VanHaitsma 1 0-0 2, DeZeeuw 6 2-2 13, Eisenga 3 1-1 7, Bowden 1 2-3 5, B.Winkle 2 0-0 5, T.Winkle 9 4-4 23. Sweyers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 9-10 70.
Pentwater;7;4;11;7;—;29
McBain NMC;18;14;30;8;—;70
3-point goals—Pentwater (5): Werkema-Grondsma 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr, Carlson 2, McBain Northern Michigan Christian (3): DeZeeuw, B.Winkle, T.Winkle. Total fouls—Pentwater 10, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 10. Fouled out—none.