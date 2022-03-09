MCBAIN — Top-ranked and unbeaten McBain Northern Michigan Christian rolled out to a 18-7 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a 70-29 MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal victory against Pentwater Wednesday evening at Northern Michigan Christian.

The Comets (21-0) got 10 of its 18 first-quarter points out of Trevin Wrinkle on the way to his game-high 23 points. He had 13 of his total by halftime.

Even leading 32-11 at halftime, Northern Michigan Christian exploded for 30 third quarter points as seven different players scored.

Will Werkema-Grondsma led the Falcons with 13 points.

The Comets advanced to Friday’s district championship game against Baldwin. The Panthers defeated Mason County Eastern, 59-52. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

PENTWATER (29)

Arnouts 2 0-0 4, Werkema-Grondsma 5 1-2 13, Plummer-Eisenlohr 1 2-2 5, Miller 0 1-1 1, Carlson 2 0-0 6. Totals: 10 4-5 29.

MCBAIN NORTHERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (70)

Lanser 2 0-0 4, Quist 1 0-0 2, Bennett 3 0-0 6, VanHaitsma 1 0-0 2, DeZeeuw 6 2-2 13, Eisenga 3 1-1 7, Bowden 1 2-3 5, B.Winkle 2 0-0 5, T.Winkle 9 4-4 23. Sweyers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 9-10 70.

Pentwater;7;4;11;7;—;29

McBain NMC;18;14;30;8;—;70

3-point goals—Pentwater (5): Werkema-Grondsma 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr, Carlson 2, McBain Northern Michigan Christian (3): DeZeeuw, B.Winkle, T.Winkle. Total fouls—Pentwater 10, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 10. Fouled out—none.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

