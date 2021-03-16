PENTWATER — Pentwater's girls basketball team jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a non-conference victory against Big Rapids Crossroads at home Tuesday, 59-19.
"I am really seeing an improvement in the way our girls are moving the ball around offensively," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "The message has been that we want to give our teammates easy shots, and that happened early and often."
Pentwater (4-6) got a big night out of Mikaylyn Kenney as she had 25 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and two assists. Jocelyn Richison scored 10 points and had six steals. Gracie Powers had seven rebounds.