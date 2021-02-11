PENTWATER — Pentwater’s girls basketball team raced to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 48-25 Western Michigan D League victory against Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday in Pentwater.
“We hit our stride right out of the gate. Our goal tonight was to create shots for our teammates, and the girls really backed that up,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “We finished with 15 assists on 21 field goals. It makes my job pretty fun when the ball is flying around like that offensively. It was a huge change over the first game. We came out really strong in the first quarter, getting great looks and playing great defense.”
Mikaylyn Kenney led the way for the Falcons with a double-double as she had 17 points and 10 rebounds. She also had five assists, five steals and five blocked shots.
Jocelyn Richison scored nine points, and Haidyn Adams had seven points.
“When I can get that kind of offense from those three, we’re in pretty good shape,” Gorton said. “Everyone else played their roles effectively, and I was able to give some of my younger players a good look at varsity speed.”