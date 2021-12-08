WALKERVILLE — Pentwater’s girls basketball team broke free of Walkerville with a big third quarter to take a Western Michigan D League game in the Wildcats’ gym, 46-23.
The Falcons (1-1, 1-1 WMD) owned a 22-10 lead at halftime, and they were able to push out to 38-14 heading into the fourth quarter against Walkerville (0-2, 0-2 WMD).
“We played an excellent defensive game tonight. I was incredibly proud of the way our girls brought the defensive energy. We were able to find transition and create lots of turnovers due to our defense,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “Walkerville was playing very short-handed tonight, so we knew we would be able to get some good looks offensively if we were patient.
“It took a bit of work, but finally the girls started to see the openings in the third quarter, and we outscored them 16-4 in that quarter.”
Mikaylyn Kinney and Haidyn Adams each scored 15 points to lead the Falcons. Kinney added seven rebounds, three blocked shots, three assists and two steals. Adams had six rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot.
“I’m confident our offense could have kept clicking, but we gave our younger players some run in the fourth quarter,” Gorton said. “It’s always great to get that first win under our belts.”
The Falcons return to play on Friday when they host Brethren in a league contest.