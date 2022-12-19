BUCKLEY — A bad combination of illness and being shorthanded gave Pentwater a 52-14 defeat at the hands of Buckley in a non-conference game Monday night in Buckley.

“We are struggling with illness and were missing multiple girls tonight,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “We utilized our five-quarter rule in order to get both games in, but even the girls that were in the game were not exactly at full strength. Pair that with a tough opponent in Buckley, and we had a long night.”

Gorton said he saw some positives, though, including breaking the Bears’ press. But missed shots, both from the floor and from the free throw line, plus unforced errors hurt the Falcons.

“Mackenna Hasil played a very solid game defensively tonight, as Buckley outsized us pretty substantially. She got the most, if not all, of their posts in foul trouble, and really worked hard on the boards,” Gorton said. “Sam Schaefer was another contributor. She really caused a lot of issues defensively and got after the boards.”

The Falcons (1-4) was led by Marissa Sayles with four points. Hasil had three points and three rebounds. Schaefer had six rebounds.

Buckley was led by Kayla Milarch with 19 points followed by Taylor Matthews with 11 and Allie Brimmer with 10.

The Falcons play again Tuesday night at White Cloud in another non-conference game.

PENTWATER (14)

Richison 1 1-2 3, Man.Sayles, 1 0-2 2, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Mar.Sayles 1 2-8 4, Hasil 1 1-4 3. Totals: 5 4-16 14.

BUCKLEY (52)

Brimmer 5 0-0 10, Milarch 7 3-8 19, T.Matthews 5 1-3 11, Harrand 2 0-0 4, Fazee 1 0-0 2, Chilson 2 0-0 4, A.Matthews 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-11 52.

Pentwater;5;5;2;2;—;14

Bear Lake;15;12;10;15;—;52

3-point goals—Buckley (2): Milarch 2. Total fouls—Pentwater 12, Buckley 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.