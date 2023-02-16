PENTWATER — Pentwater's girls basketball team saw Mesick's Kayla McCoy have a big second quarter, and she was only getting started, as the Bulldogs took a 51-31 Western Michigan D League victory Thursday in Pentwater.

McCoy had eight of the Bulldogs' 17 points in the second quarter as Mesick built a 30-9 lead at halftime. McCoy finished with 28 points, scoring 17 more in the second half.

"We knew coming in that their ace, Kayla McCoy, was going to be difficult to stop," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "We had a lot of plans in place, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough. She was able to score early and often, and we didn't ever really have an answer. They took control early and never really relinquished that control."

Jocelyn Richison had 13 points to lead the Falcons (7-13, 6-11 WMD), scoring 11 of her points in the second half. She also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"She was 6-for-14 from the field, but the rest of the squad was 7-of-44," Gorton said. "We just could not find the bottom of the bucket, and each empty possession made those defensive legs a bit more heavy, and Mesick a bit more motivated. If we could have gotten some early ones to drop, perhaps we would have been able to stay within reach."

Mackenna Hasil led the Falcons in rebounds with nine. She also had three steals.

"Mackenna Hasil was strong on the boards, ripping down nine," Gorton said. "In general, we were much more solid rebounding the ball tonight than we have been, and we can take that positive with us down the stretch as we get ready for playoffs."

Pentwater hosts Hesperia Tuesday in a non-conference game.

MESICK (51)

Am.Valentine 3 0-0 9, Quiggin 4 1-2 9, Terry 1 0-0 3, Av.Valentine 1 0-0 2, McCoy 10 4-4 28. Totals: 19 5-6 51.

PENTWATER (31)

Richison 6 0-0 13, Adams 2 0-0 5, Keida 2 2-2 6, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Mar.Sayles 1 1-1 3, Hasil 1 0-4 2. Totals: 13 3-7 31.

Mesick;13;17;10;11;—;51

Pentwater;7;2;11;11;—;31

3-point goals—Mesick (8): Am.Valentine 3, Terry, McCoy 4. Pentwater (2): Richison, Adams. Total fouls—Mesick 14, Pentwater 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.