BRETHREN — Pentwater's girls basketball team dropped a 58-16 Western Michigan D League game to Brethren Wednesday night in Brethren.

"They are a tough squad. Lots of height, strong and good shooters," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton of the Bobcats. "They moved the ball extraordinarily well.

"That might have been the best zone defense I've coached against. Given their size and abilities, it made it really hard to go man-to-man against them, so it was pick you poison. Get killed by size mismatches in man or hope they miss some shots in a zone. They didn't miss much."

The Falcons (1-3, 1-1 WMD) were led by Jocelyn Richison with six points.

Brethren (3-0, 2-0 WMD) was led by Elly Sexton with 20 points followed by Maddy Biller with 17 points. Natalie Myers added 11 points.

PENTWATER (16)

Richison 2 1-5 6, Man.Sayles 0 2-2 2, Kieda 2 0-0 4, Mar.Sayles 1 0-0 2, Hasil 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 3-7 16.

BRETHREN (58)

O.Sexton 2 0-0 4, Myers 4 0-2 11, Amstutz 0 2-4 2, Biller 8 0-0 17, E.Sexton 10 0-4 20, Estes 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 2-10 58.

Pentwater;2;2;4;8;—;16

Brethren;23;12;13;10;—;58

3-point goals—Pentwater (1): Richison. Brethren (4): Myers 3, Biller. Total fouls—Pentwater 9, Brethren 9. Fouled out—none.