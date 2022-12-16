By The Daily News

PENTWATER — Big Rapids Crossroads broke free of Pentwater in the second quarter of a Western Michigan D League game Friday in Pentwater on the way to a 49-28 victory against the Falcons.

“A couple of costly mistakes led to some key foul trouble, and that led (Crossroads) fight their way back into the game by the end of the first (quarter),” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “We have a lot of kids fighting through some illness, and it showed tonight. Lots of mental errors, and we tired out quickly. This is the wrong team to tire out against though, as they have some kids that can really push in transition.

“Once (Amelia) Thompson and (Jackie) Cole started running, it was difficult to slow them down,” he said. “I thought we did really well once we got our offense initiated and looked for our posts, as we had some size advantages, but as has been the case all season, shots are not falling.”

Pentwater (2-4, 2-3 WMD) was led by Jocelyn Richison with 12 points and two steals. Mackenna Hasil had eight points and eight rebounds. Audrey Kieda had seven rebounds and four points.

Crossroads (2-4, 2-3 WMD) was paced by Cole with 13 points followed by Thompson with 11 points and Selah Meeuwes with 10 points.

Pentwater plays on Monday and Tuesday to play at Buckley and at White Cloud, respectively.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (49)

Cole 5 1-3 13, Buys 3 0-0 6, Thompson 5 1-5 11, Carr 3 0-0 9, Meeuwes 3 4-6 10. Totals: 19 6-14 49.

PENTWATER (28)

Richison 5 1-5 12, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Swanger 0 0-2 0, Kieda 2 0-0 4, Green 0 1-2 1, Hasil 4 0-2 8. Totals: 12 2-11 28.

BR Crossroads;5;13;15;16;—;49

Pentwater;7;5;4;12;—;28

3-point goals—Big Rapids Crossroads (5): Cole 2, Carr 3. Pentwater (2): Richison, Johnson. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 13, Pentwater 15. Fouled out—Pentwater: Green. Technical fouls—none.