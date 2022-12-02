PENTWATER — Pentwater’s girls basketball team picked up a victory against rival Walkerville in both team’s Western Michigan D League opener Friday night in Pentwater, 22-21.

“Rivalry games are always tough, especially in the early season,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “Both teams know everything about each other, and it usually results in a battle each time we meet. We came out strong in the first quarter, and I thought we might be able to put it to bed early, but I had two key players pick up some foul trouble.

“I had some key bench players step up, and some young kids… (step) in and played great minutes. In fact, I thought we played really solid, even if there seemed to be a cover on the basket.”

Pentwater (1-1, 1-0 WMD) was led by Mackenna Hasil with 11 points, eight of which was in the first half.

“Mackenna Hasil played incredibly solid in the first half for us. She was our leading scorer (11), and was really the only one who was able to find the bottom of the net early,” Gorton said. “Walkerville adjusted a bit in the second half, and that forced some other girls to step up.”

Charlie Swanger and Audrey Kieda had six rebounds each, and Jocelyn Richison had five steals. Madelyn Green had four steals.

Walkerville (0-2, 0-1 WMD) was led by Taylor Carr with 10 points.

The Falcons return to play Monday night when they travel to Marion for another league contest.

WALKERVILLE (21)

Carr 4 2-3 10, Garrett 2 0-0 4, Rodriguez 2 1-9 7. Totals: 8 3-12 21.

PENTWATER (22)

Man.Sayles 0 0-2 0, Swanger 1 0-0 2, Kieda 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 1 1-2 3, Green 1 0-0 2, Mar.Sayles 1 0-2 2, Hasil 5 1-6 11. Totals: 10 2-12 22.

Walkerville;5;6;2;8;—;21

Pentwater;12;2;1;7;—;22

3-point goals—Walkerville (2): Rodriguez. Total fouls—Walkerville 14. Pentwater 15. Fouled out—Walkerville: Conkle, Rodriguez. Pentwater: Schaefer.