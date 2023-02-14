PENTWATER — Pentwater’s girls basketball team was able to pick up a 39-38 Western Michigan D League victory against Mason County Eastern Tuesday night in Pentwater.

The game went the Falcons’ way in the fourth quarter after a see-saw first three quarters.

“Starting the fourth, we trailed by two,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “The fourth was back and forth, but ultimately, the defense of senior Jocelyn Richison and eighth grader Ava Johnson, combined with three triples in the fourth for freshman Aubrie Adams, was enough to swing it back our way.

“We were able to salt away the last few minutes and escape with (the) win.”

Gorton’s counterpart, Jacob Smith of Eastern, said too many miscues doomed his team.

“We struggled tonight with efficient passing,” Smith said. “Pentwater had their hands in the passing lanes, and they forced us into too many turnovers.”

Gorton said contending with Eastern’s post players was critical, and slowing Janessa Alvesteffer was no small feat.

“Holding her to 14 points was key to our success tonight,” Gorton said. “Mandi Sayles, Mackenna Hasil, Marissa Sayles and Audrey Kieda all shared the honor of slowing her down tonight, and they played tremendously hard for us. Marissa in particular was a spark in the second quarter.”

Smith said foul trouble and a potential injury also hurt the Cardinals’ chances.

“The girls battled through some early foul trouble and losing one of our starters to a possible knee injury. (They) played hard each quarter and had a shot fall off the mark with about eight seconds to go that could of potentially gave them the win.”

Alvesteffer had seven rebounds and three steals to go with her 14 points for the Cardinals. Maria Gomez-Jimenez had 11 rebounds, nine points, three assists and two steals. Deanna Codman had three steals.

Adams led the Falcons with 12 points. Richison finished with seven points, three assists and three steals. Marissa Sayles led Pentwater in rebounds with five.

Pentwater’s win split the regular season series as the Cardinals (8-10, 7-8 WMD) won the initial match-up in January. Eastern’s all-times series since fall 1973 was cut to 68-34, and the Falcons (7-12, 6-10 WMD) snapped a six-game skid to the Cardinals.

The Falcons return to play Thursday when they host Mesick. Eastern hosts Manistee Catholic also in league play on Thursday.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (38)

Mickevich 1 0-0 2, Wing 1 0-0 2, Codman 0 0-2 0, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Tyler 4 0-0 9, Alvesteffer 6 2-3 14, Gomez-Jiminez 4 1-4 9. Totals: 17 3-10 38.

PENTWATER (39)

Richison 2 2-2 7, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Swanger 1 0-3 2, Adams 4 0-0 12, Schaefer 3 0-1 6, Green 1 0-0 2, Mar.Sayles 1 1-2 3, Hasil 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 4-12 39.

MC Eastern 8 9 13 8 — 38

Pentwater 12 7 9 11 — 39

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Tyler. Pentwater (5): Richison, Adams 4. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 15, Pentwater 14. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Codman. Technical fouls—none.