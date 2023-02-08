BIG RAPIDS — Pentwater’s girls basketball team dropped a Western Michigan D League game at Big Rapids Crossroads Tuesday, 42-33.

“Our defense was solid all night long, really flustering (Crossroads) and taking them out of rhythm,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “We really focused on slowing their transition down, especially Amelia Thompson. I really thought we met most of our goals tonight. There were a few plays defensively that I wish we could have back, and a few plays offensively that I wish we could have back.

“A couple of unforced turnovers, and a couple of missed bunnies were essentially the difference in this one,” he said. “At the end, we ran out of time, and with no shot clock, we had to foul. (Crossroads) stepped up and made them at the end, and that was all she wrote.”

The Falcons (6-11, 5-9 WMD) were led by Aubrie Adams with 11 points. Audrey Kieda had five rebounds.

“Mackenna Hasil played great all night long,” Gorton said. “She really worked hard down low and got some great opportunities. Offensively, Audrey Kieda hit some key shots for us, and our young guards (freshman Aubrie Adams and eighth grader Ava Johnson) continued to give us perimeter scoring.”

Thompson led Crossroads (9-6, 9-4 WMD) with 14 points while Jackie Cole scored 10.

Pentwater plays Manistee Catholic Thursday in another conference contest.

PENTWATER (33)

Richison 2 2-3 6, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Adams 4 0-0 11, Kieda 2 0-0 4, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Hasil 1 3-5 5. Totals: 12 5-8 33.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (42)

Cole 3 3-5 10, Buys 2 2-4 6, Thompson 5 4-11 14, Carr 3 0-0 6, Pace 1 0-0 2, Meeuwes 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 8-20 42.

Pentwater 4 7 8 4 — 33

BR Crossroads 11 9 12 10 — 42

3-point goals—Pentwater (4): Johnson, Adams 3. Big Rapids Crossroads (1): Cole. Total fouls—Pentwater 15, Big Rapids Crossroads 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.