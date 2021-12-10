PENTWATER — Pentwater’s girls basketball team tried to rally back from a 23-15 halftime deficit in the third quarter against Brethren, but the Bobcats earned the Western Michigan D League victory, 39-35.
“We played minus two posts tonight due to injury and illness, and unfortunately, Brethren came to town with a lot of size and a lot of height to deal with,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “It was a problem all night, but I am incredibly proud of the way our girls fought. “We were with them every step of the way, and really got after them defensively. This may be one of the best defensive efforts I've seen in my time here.”
The Falcons (1-2, 1-2 WMD) were led by Mikaylyn Kenney and Jocelyn Richison with 10 points apiece. Kenney added five blocked shots, nine rebounds and six steals. Richison had three steals and three assists.
“I am incredibly proud of the work my girls put in. Mikaylyn Kenney was a warrior, and fought through some bumps and bruises,” Gorton said. “My bench stepped up and gave me great minutes. Jocelyn Richison and Haidyn Adams were great all night, flying around the court and creating havoc.”