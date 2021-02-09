PENTWATER — Pentwater's girls basketball team opened the 2021 season with a 34-21 Western Michigan D League victory against visiting Bear Lake Tuesday in Pentwater.
"Defensively, we stood tall all game," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "We bent but didn't break in the third (quarter), but locked it down in the fourth and held them to 2 points to put it away. Bear Lake was very aggressive, and it forced us out of our comfort zone a little bit."
The Falcons owned a 22-11 lead at halftime. Gorton said his team had only Monday's contact practice after the long delay to the winter season, making it difficult to focus on the "little things."
"Offensively, we just couldn't seem to find our rhythm. We missed a lot of bunnies, and it kept us from picking up any momentum," he said. "I think as we progress, those shots will fall."
Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons (1-0, 1-0 WMD) with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
"She played great defense, and led us on both ends of the floor," Gorton said.
Jocelyn Richison and Gracie Powers each scored six points with Richison getting three assists and four steals.
"Everyone else stepped in and played fantastic minutes defensively, and I'm excited to see where the ceiling is for this team," Gorton said.