BEAR LAKE — Pentwater's girls basketball team picked up a 48-34 Western Michigan D League victory against Bear Lake Thursday night in Bear Lake.

"I was a bit nervous going into the game, as I had two key players less than 100% due to illness, and one coming off an ankle sprain. I wasn't sure if we would be able to fill in those gaps smoothly," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "Boy was I wrong.

"My young guards were more than up to the task, really taking over this game from the moment they stepped on the floor. Bear Lake plays a very tight 2-3 zone, and forces you to make shots. This hasn't been our strong suit this season, but my fleet of guards brought it tonight.

"Eighth grader Ava Johnson had her second strong night in a row, scoring five in the opener and causing havoc on defense. Jocelyn Richison pitched in five of her own, and we held a 12-4 lead after one.

"Freshman Aubrie Adams joined the fun in the second quarter, scoring five of her own, while (Richison) and (Johnson) each hit another triple. Then, in the third quarter, Adams hit back-to-back-to-back triples, helping us seal it up in the third quarter.

"I was very impressed by the poise of the young ones tonight. They are really coming around towards the end of this season."

Pentwater (6-10, 5-8 WMD) snapped a two game skid with the victory.

The Falcons were led by Adams with 14 points, two rebounds and two steals. Richison added 10 points, two rebounds and six steals. Johnson had nine points, a steal and two blocked shots.

Pentwater returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Big Rapids Crossroads.

PENTWATER (48)

Richison 4 0-0 10, Johnson 3 1-2 9, Swanger 1 0-0 3, Adams 5 0-0 14, Kieda 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 3 0-0 6, Hasil 2 0-3 4. Totals: 19 1-5 48.

BEAR LAKE (34)

Artman 2 2-3 6, Hall 5 3-4 13, Magana Garcia 4 0-0 9, Rineer 2 0-0 4, Merrill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-7 34.

Pentwater;12;13;11;12;—;48

Bear Lake;4;8;8;14;—;34

3-point goals—Pentwater (9): Richison 2, Jonson 2, Adams 4, Swanger. Bear Lake (1): Magana-Garcia. Total fouls—Pentwater 7, Bear Lake 7. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.