PENTWATER — Pentwater's girls basketball team scored a 54-17 victory against visiting Baldwin Friday night in Western Michigan D League play in Pentwater.

The Falcons (3-8, 3-6 WMD) built a fast 24-3 lead after the first quarter and didn't look back.

"Our girls came out very strong and were able to build some offensive momentum which has been a key point for us throughout the season," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "We've really struggled from the field, struggled to take quality shots and to finish our looks. Tonight, we were actually able to see the ball go through the rim.

"I thought our ball movement was excellent, and we really started to see where the holes in the zone were."

Pentwater saw 10 girls score in the game, led by Aubrie Adams with nine points. She was followed by Charlie Swanger and Mackenna Hasil with eight points apiece. Hasil led in rebounding for the Falcons with nine followed by Audrey Kieda with eight. Jocelyn Richison had four steals.

Baldwin (0-7, 0-6 WMD) — playing in its first season after a four-year hiatus — was led by Naomi Marsh-Robinson with seven points.

Pentwater travels to Hesperia Wednesday for a non-conference game.

BALDWIN (17)

Hall-Saunders 1 0-0 2, Hayter 1 0-0 3, Marsh-Robinson 3 0-0 7, Shannon 2 0-2 5. Totals: 7 0-2 17.

PENTWATER (54)

Harker-Vanquist 0 0-2 0, Richison 2 1-3 5, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Man.Sayles 1 0-0 2, Swanger 4 0-0 8, Adams 3 1-2 9, Kieda 3 0-0 6, Green 2 1-2 5, Davis 1 0-0 2, Mar.Sayles 3 0-0 6, Hasil 4 0-1 8. Totals: 24 3-10 54.

Baldwin;3;3;4;7;—;17

Pentwater;24;10;12;8;—;54

3-point goals—Baldwin (3): Hayter, Marsh-Robinson, Shannon. Pentwater (3): Johnson, Adams 2. Total fouls—Baldwin 11, Pentwater 9. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.