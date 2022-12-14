PENTWATER — Pentwater's girls basketball team rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to get by Bear Lake in a Western Michigan D League game Wednesday night in Pentwater, 29-27.

The Falcons trailed, 24-16, going into the fourth quarter. Only Bear Lake's Conzuelo Magana Garcia scored in the fourth with three points for the Lakers. Makenna Hasil had six of her team-high eight points in the frame to lead Pentwater to the victory.

The game-winner, though, came from freshman Aubrie Adams.

"She had a pretty good shooting night on the (junior varsity) squad, and I had saved her for two quarters of the varsity contest," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "Down one, she drilled a 3 with 8 seconds left on the clock. We played solid defense on the other end."

Hasil also had seven rebounds for the Falcons (2-3, 2-2 WMD).

"Mackenna Hasil put in some work tonight, too… helping to shut down one of their key players," Gorton said.

Jocelyn Richison had seven assists and six steals. Charlie Swanger had seven rebounds with Sam Schaefer and Audrey Kieda each getting six rebounds.

Bear Lake (1-3, 1-3 WMD) was led by Mogana Garcia with 11 points while Taylor Merrill had 10 points.

BEAR LAKE (27)

Stulz 0 2-2 2, Artman 1 0-0 2, Mogana Garcia 4 2-5 11, Rineer 1 0-1 2, Merrill 5 0-0 10. Totals: 11 4-8 27.

PENTWATER (29)

Richison 2 0-2 4, Man.Sayles 1 1-2 3, Swanger 1 0-2 2, Adams 1 0-0 3, Schaefer 3 0-0 7, Mar.Sayles 1 0-0 2, Hasil 4 0-0 8. Totals: 13 1-6 29.

Bear Lake;7;7;10;3;—;27

Pentwater;6;1;9;13;—;29

3-point goals—Bear Lake (1): Mogana Garcia. Pentwater (2): Adams, Schaefer. Total fouls—Bear Lake 8, Pentwater 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.