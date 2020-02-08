PENTWATER — Following a loss Thursday night to Marion — which was the first for the Pentwater girls basketball team in two weeks — it looked to bounce back against Brethren in the Falcons’ annual Pink Out game.

A 20-point performance from Jhordan Miller-Rowe led the Falcons to a big Western Michigan D League win for Pentwater, topping the Bobcats, 46-29.

“Last night, we just needed to get the rust off,” said Falcons coach Joe Gorton. “I thought playing earlier today too helped, just being able to get back on the court quickly after missing over two weeks of games. I was really proud of the way the girls played.”

