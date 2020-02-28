PENTWATER — The Pentwater girls basketball team looked to keep the momentum going on Thursday night at home against Western Michigan D League opponent the Mesick Bulldogs.
After a hard fought triple overtime win over league leader Walkerville on Monday, the Falcons could not keep up their strong play and were defeated, 45-34, on senior night.
“Early foul trouble and senior night sort of took a toll on some of our players mentally tonight,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “We were really resilient for parts of the night, but most of the time, it kind of got away from them. And we struggled with all phases of the game.”
