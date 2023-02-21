PENTWATER — Pentwater's girls basketball team picked up a non-conference victory against Hesperia Tuesday night in Pentwater, 29-17.

"We really wanted to go out and get a 'W' for the 4 Seniors tonight, and defensively, it showed. We held Hesperia to four points for the majority of three quarters, and they only had six at the end of three," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "Unfortunately, we paired that defensive masterpiece with an ice cold shooting night. We were only able to connect on 12-of-52 field goals throughout the game. I thought that we did a great job moving the ball and getting open looks, but just could not find the bottom of the basket."

Jocelyn Richison led the Falcons (8-13) with nine points and two assists. Sam Schaefer had five points to go with three steals and eight rebounds.

"That all around effort (by Schaefer) really was the glue that held together our team tonight."

Hesperia (1-20) was led by Sammy Logana with 12 points, and she had eight of those in the fourth quarter.

Pentwater finishes the regular season Thursday in Baldwin.

HESPERIA (17)

Nadjkovic 1 0-2 2, Logana 4 3-4 12, Webert 1 0-0 3. Totals: 6 3-6 17.

PENTWATER (29)

Richison 3 3-4 9, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Swanger 1 0-0 2, Kieda 1 0-4 2, Schaefer 2 0-0 5, Green 1 1-1 3, Mar.Sayles 1 0-3 2, Hasil 3 0-3 6. Totals: 12 4-17 29.

Hesperia;2;2;2;11;—;17

Pentwater;6;2;8;13;—;29

3-point goals—Hesperia (2): Logana, Weberg. Pentwater (1): Schaefer. Total fouls—Hesperia 17, Pentwater 11. Fouled out—Hesperia: Nadjkovic. Technical fouls—none.