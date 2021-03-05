WALKERVILLE — After Walkerville had a huge push in the third quarter, Pentwater rallied in the fourth quarter to nip the Wildcats in a Western Michigan D League girls basketball game Thursday, 34-32.
"In the third, Walkerville was able to create some havoc defensively, and we struggled to respond," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "Walkerville pulled ahead by as much as 13 before we were able to solve the puzzle and start digging our way back. Senior Lizzy Arnouts provided the spark with her defensive play, and we were able to draw back to within sixth at the end of the third.
"We owned the fourth. We were able to get La Paz to foul out early in the quarter, and we were able to put the pedal to the floor and take the lead. Haidyn Adams hit a go ahead three with 2 minutes (remaining) to play, and hit another key free throw to help ice the win."
Both teams scored in single figures in the first half to help set up the exciting finish.
"After a low-scoring first quarter, things picked up in the second, and we took a one-point advantage into halftime. I was battling foul trouble in the first half, and had to go deep into my bench. Every girl played, and they all filled their roles nicely tonight," Gorton said.
The Falcons were led by Mikaylyn Kenney with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with three steals and three blocked shots. Adams added eight points and five rebounds with two steals.
"Gracie Powers also played solid minutes for me down the stretch," Gorton said as she finished with fiv epoints, five rebounds and three steals."It's always a great game between the rivals, and I look forward to the contests every year."