PENTWATER — Pentwater’s and Manistee Catholic’s boys basketball teams got the 2021 season underway with a non-conference contest where the Falcons were able to cling to an early lead and earn the victory, 51-38.
The Falcons (1-0) used a 15-6 scoring edge in the first quarter to gain control, and Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas noted that several different players contributed in the scoring for a 10-point lead at halftime.
Manistee Catholic (0-1) was able to pull within six points of Pentwater before Will Werkema-Grondsma hit for seven points in a three-minute stretch and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr connected on two three-pointers to allow the Falcons to pull away, Wojtas said.
The Falcons were paced by Plummer-Eisenlohr with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Werkema-Grondsma chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Manistee Catholic was led by Mateo Barnett with 23 points.
Pentwater will play at Brethren for a contest on Wednesday. Manistee Catholic returns to action on Wednesday with a game at home against Baldwin.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (38)
Barnett 10 3-3 23, Pierce 4 1-3 9, McLinden 2 0-0 4, Stickney 0 0-1 0, Johnson 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 4-9 38.
PENTWATER (51)
Bringedahl 2 2-4 7, Werkema-Grondsma 5 0-1 13, Miller 0 0-1 0, Plummer-Eisenlohr 6 2-4 17, Hofmann 2 0-1 6, Macher 1 1-1 3, Stoneman 2 1-1 5. Totals: 18 6-13 51.
Man. Catholic 6 8 10 14 — 38
Pentwater 15 9 13 14 — 51
Three-point goals—Pentwater (9): Bringedahl, Werkema-Grondsma 3, Plummer-Eisenlohr 3, Hofmann 2. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 19, Pentwater 16. Fouled out—Manistee Catholic: Barnett, McLinden. Pentwater: Hofmann. Technical fouls—Pentwater: Hofmann.