MARION — Pentwater was able to sink its free throws down the stretch and prevent a surprise from Mason County Eastern to take a 43-38 victory in the MHSAA Division 4 district semifinals Wednesday in Marion.
“The free throw line, going 16 for 24, we would not have won the game without it,” Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas said. “Throughout the stretch of the second half, and just taking care of the ball. Sometimes turnovers turn into crazy shots, and I give a ton of credit to (Eastern’s) Daniel (Knizacky) because he can hit shots from anywhere on the floor.”
