PENTWATER — The Pentwater Falcons hosted the Mesick Bulldogs on Friday night in a Western Michigan D League contest and had two goals in mind.

The first was to get another conference win and stay unbeaten in the league to stay atop the standings, and the second goal was to put on a good showing for the big homecoming crowd that packed the Pentwater gymnasium.

Both goals were accomplished as the Falcons started strong and played a complete game at both ends of the floor and came away with a 58-38 victory.

“It is a long week with playing three games and having it being homecoming, but what a way to bring the community together on a great night,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas. “Obviously, the win is the glue to it all, and I am very happy with the result and thought we battled hard all night long.”

