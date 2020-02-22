PENTWATER — The Pentwater boys basketball team cleared a big hurdle in its pursuit of a Western Michigan D League title when the Falcons turned away Manistee Catholic, 55-41, in Pentwater.
“Playing consistent basketball for the entire game allowed us to be successful tonight,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas. “Our balanced scoring the last few games have made us a more dangerous team and allowed us to cause problems for our opponents.”
