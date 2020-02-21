CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern and Pentwater girls basketball teams battled in Custer on Thursday night in a Western Michigan D League contest, and Falcons left with a 44-32 victory.
Both teams came out strong on the offensive end of the floor in the first quarter with good ball movement and shot selection. The score after one period of play saw the Cardinals with a slim one point lead at 10-9.
