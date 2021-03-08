PENTWATER — Pentwater's boys basketball team scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to break free of Fruitport Calvary Christian for a 59-47 victory Monday in Pentwater.
The two teams were knotted up at 40-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
"With composure and execution, (we) opened the fourth with Blake Bringedahl and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr hitting back-to-back shots," said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas. "In an effort to break the (our) six-point lead, (Fruitport Calvary) began to foul (us) and (Khole) Hofmann, Bringedahl, (Jack) Stoneman and Plummer-Eisenlohr hit their free throws down the stretch."
Hofmann proved to be too tough to tame by the Eagles. He scored 24 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and swatted 10 Fruitport Calvary shots for a triple-double.
Bringedahl added 12 points.
Braden Cohea led the Eagles with 18 points followed by Bradley Richards with 15.
FRUITPORT CALVARY (47)
Cohea 6 3-6 18, May 3 0-0 9, Cammenga 1 1-1 3, Assaad 0 2-5 2, Richards 5 4-4 15. Totals: 15 10-16 47.
PENTWATER (59)
Bringedahl 3 3-5 12, Werkema-Grondsma 4 0-0 8, Plummer-Eisenlohr 3 1-3 8, Hofmann 8 6-9 24, Stoneman 3 1-4 7. Totals: 21 11-21 59.
Fruitport Calvary;13;20;20;7;—;47
Pentwater;11;14;15;19;—;59
Three-point goals—Fruitport Calvary (7): Cohea 3, May 3, Richards. Pentwater (6): Bringedahl 3, Plummer-Eisenlohr, Hofmann 2. Total fouls—Fruitport Calvary 18, Pentwater 16. Fouled out—Fruitport Calvary: Cammenga.