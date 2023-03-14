BANGOR — Hart’s girls basketball team is Breslin bound after bouncing No. 1-ranked Buchanan in an MHSAA Division 3 state quarterfinal game Tuesday night in Bangor, 45-41.
The Pirates (24-3) have never reached state semifinals before Tuesday night.
Hart will see No. 7 Hemlock (24-3) in a state semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Breslin Student Events Center on the campus of Michigan State University. The Huskies knocked out Elk Rapids, 52-37, in a quarterfinal played at Gaylord Tuesday.
The other state semifinal that is scheduled for noon Thursday has No. 3 Blissfield (26-1) facing Madison Heights Bishop Foley (21-6). Blissfield knocked out Ovid-Elsie in a state quarterfinal played at Springport, 45-41, while Bishop Foley defeated Sandusky at West Bloomfield, 34-32.
The Division 3 state championship game is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Breslin Center.