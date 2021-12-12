Girls basketball

Lakes 8

Musk. Heights;1;0;1;0

WMC;1;0;1;1

Musk. Catholic;1;0;1;2

Ludington;0;1;2;2

Manistee;0;1;0;3

Orchard View;0;1;0;4

Tuesday’s Games

Reeths-Puffer 47, Ludington 24

North Muskegon 40, Muskegon Catholic 27

Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian 47, Orchard View 35

Friday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian 40, Ludington 37

Muskegon Catholic 64, Manistee 45

Muskegon Heights 55, Orchard View 27

Tuesday’s Games

Benzie Central at Manistee

Muskegon Heights at Wyoming Godwin Heights

Orchard View at Pentwater

Thursday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Heights

Friday’s Games

Manistee at Ludington

Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic

West Michigan

Hart;2;0;3;1

Montague;2;0;3;1

Shelby;2;0;3;1

Whitehall;2;0;2;2

Mason Co. Central;0;2;1;2

N.Muskegon;0;2;1;2

Oakridge;0;2;1;3

Ravenna;0;2;1;3

Tuesday’s Games

Hart 52, Western Michigan Christian 36

Spring Lake 42, Montague 41

Oakridge 47, Fruitport 25

North Muskegon 40, Muskegon Catholic 27

Shelby 53, Fremont 41

Newaygo 50, Whitehall 25

Thursday’s Games

Hart 60, Ravenna 13

Montague 38, Mason County Central 35

Shelby 39, Oakridge 36

Whitehall 44, North Muskegon 30

Tuesday’s Games

Hart at Shelby

Oakrridge at Mason County Central

Whitehall at Montague

North Muskegon at Ravenna

Friday’s Games

Hart at Whitehall

Shelby at Mason County Central

Montague at North Muskegon

Oakridge at Ravenna

Western Michigan D

Mason Co. Eastern;3;0;3;1

Marion;2;0;2;0

Manistee Cath.;2;0;2;1

Mesick;2;1;3;1

Brethren;2;1;2;1

Pentwater;1;2;1;2

Walkerville;0;2;0;2

Bear Lake;0;3;0;3

BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3

Wednesday’s Games

Mason County Eastern 34, Bear Lake 13

Manistee Catholic 46, Big Rapids Crossroads 22

Mesick 42, Brethren 40, OT

Pentwater 46, Walkerville 23

Friday’s Games

Mesick 51, Bear Lake 12

Mason County Eastern 38, Big Rapids Crossroads 27

Brethren 39, Pentwater 35

Monday’s Games

Marion at Harrison

Walkerville at White Cloud

Tuesday’s Games

Orchard View at Pentwater

Wednesday’s Games

Bear Lake at Walkerville

Mesick at Manistee Catholic

Brethren at Mason County Eastern

Friday’s Games

Pentwater at Bear Lake

Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren

Manistee Catholic at Marion

Mason County Eastern at Mesick

CSAA Gold

HC Tri-County;1;0;3;0

Newaygo;1;0;3;0

Big Rapids;1;0;3;1

Grant;1;0;2;2

Chip.Hills;0;1;1;2

Fremont;0;1;0;3

C.Montacalm;0;1;0;3

Reed City;0;1;0;4

Tuesday’s Games

Big Rapids 31, Cedar Springs 19

Shelby 53, Fremont 41

Kent City 68, Grant 29

Howard City Tri-County 52, Holton 34

Newaygo 50, Whitehall 25

Evart 45, Reed City 39

Remus Chippewa Hills 42, Lakeview 35

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids 59, Fremont 29

Grant 46, Reed City 23

Howard City Tri-County 42, Remus Chipewa Hills 33

Newaygo 63, Stanton Central Montcalm 42

Tuesday’s Games

Big Rapids at Sparta

Fremont at Cedar Springs

Comstock Park at Grant

Morley-Stanwood at Howard City Tri-County

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids at Newaygo

Stanton Central Montcalm at Fremont

Remus Chippewa Hills at Grant

Reed City at Howard City Tri-County

CSAA Silver

Kent City;1;0;4;0

Morley-Stanwd;1;0;2;0

White Cloud;1;0;2;1

Holton;0;1;1;2

Hesperia;0;1;0;1

Lakeview;0;1;0;4

Tuesday’s Games

Howard City Tri-County 53, Holton 34

Kent City 68, Grant 29

Remus Chippewa Hills 42, Lakeview 35

Morley-Stanwood 55, LeRoy Pine River 44

Friday’s Games

White Cloud 35, Hesperia 22

Morley-Stanwood 58, Holton 26

Kent City 51, Lakeview 8

Monday’s Games

Lakeview at Merrill

Walkerville at White Cloud

Tuesday’s Games

Fruitport Calvary Christian at Hesperia

Holton at Holland Black River

Morley-Stanwood at Howard City Tri-County

Friday’s Games

Hesperia at Lakeview

White Cloud at Holton

Kent City at Morley-Stanwood

Boys basketball

Lakes 8

Muskegon Hts;1;0;1;0

Ludington;1;0;1;1

Manistee;1;0;1;1

Orchard View;0;1;0;1

Musk. Catholic;0;1;0;2

Muskegon WMC;0;1;0;2

Tuesday’s Games

Hart 57, Western Michigan Christian 47

North Muskegon 53, Muskegon Catholic 23

Frankfort 36, Manistee 22

Reeths-Puffer 65, Ludington 59, OT

Friday’s Games

Ludington 81, Western Michigan Christian 42

Muskegon Heights 72, Orchard View 57

Manistee 29, Muskegon Catholic 25

Tuesday’s Games

Orchard View at Big Rapids

Kalamazoo Phoenix at Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Catholic at Fruitport

Benzie Central at Ludington

Thursday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Heights

Friday’s Games

Ludington at Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at Orchard View

West Michigan

Hart;1;0;2;0

Ravenna;1;0;2;0

Montague;1;0;1;0

Shelby;1;0;1;1

N.Muskegon;0;1;1;1

Oakridge;0;1;1;1

Mason Co. Central;0;1;0;2

Whitehall;0;1;0;2

Tuesday’s Games

Spring Lake 58, Whitehall 36

Fremont 54, Shelby 47

North Muskegon 53, Muskegon Catholic 23

Oakridge 50, Fruitport 47

Fruitport Calvary Christian 64, Mason County Central 58

Hart 57, Western Michigan Christian 49

Friday’s Games

Hart 52, Mason County Central 49

Ravenna 66, Whitehall 42

Shelby 40, North Muskegon 34

Montague 46, Oakridge 31

Tuesday’s Games

Whitehall at Fremont

Grant at Oakridge

Mason County Central at White Cloud

Thursday’s Games

Hart at Ravenna

North Muskegon at Whitehall

Shelby at Oakridge

Montague at Mason County Central

Western Michigan D

Baldwin;1;0;1;0

Brethren;1;0;1;0

Mesick;1;0;1;0

Mason Co Eastern;1;0;1;1

Bear Lake;0;0;0;0

Marion;0;0;0;0

Manistee Cath.;0;1;1;1

BR Crossroads;0;1;0;1

Pentwater;0;1;0;2

Walkerville;0;1;0;2

Tuesday’s Games

Hesperia 51, Walkerville 47

White Cloud 69, Mason County Eastern 56

Manistee Catholic 47, Onekama 45

Thursday’s Games

Mason County Eastern 85, Walkerville 37

Baldwin 80, Pentwater 54

Mesick 79, Big Rapids Crossroads 22

Brethren 49, Manistee Catholic 28

Tuesday’s Games

Pentwater at Walkerville

Mesick at Brethren

Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern

Marion at Baldwin

Big Rapids Crossroads at Manistee Catholic

Thursday’s Games

Walkerville at Marion

Brethren at Pentwater

Mesick at Bear Lake

Mason County Eastern at Big Rapids Crossroads

Manistee Catholic at Baldwin

CSAA Gold

Reed City;1;0;2;0

Big Rapids;1;0;1;0

HC Tri-County;1;0;1;1

Newaygo;1;0;1;1

Fremont;0;1;1;1

Grant;0;1;1;1

Chip.Hills;0;1;1;1

C.Montcalm;0;1;0;2

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville 77, Stanton Central Montcalm 50

Reed City 74, Evart 32

Sparta 50, Newaygo 48

Holton 47, Howard City Tri-County 31

Grant 82, Kent City 74

Fremont 54, Shelby 47

Wednesday’s Games

Remus Chippewa Hills 53, Lakeview 51

Friday’s Games

Newaygo 65, Stanton Central Montcalm 63

Howard City Tri-County 43, Remus Chippewa Hills 37

Reed City 66, Grant 60

Big Rapids 62, Fremont 60, OT

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep at Newaygo

Lakeview at Howard City Tri-County

Tuesday’s Games

Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm

Howard City Tri-County at Morley-Stanwood

Grant at Oakridge

Whitehall at Fremont

Orchard View at Big Rapids

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids at Newaygo

Stanton Central Montcalm at Fremont

Remus Chippewa Hills at Grant

Reed City at Howard City Tri-County

CSAA Silver

Holton;1;0;2;0

White Cloud;1;0;2;0

Kent City;1;0;1;1

Hesperia;0;1;1;1

Morley-Stanwd;0;1;1;1

Lakeview;0;1;0;2

Tuesday’s Games

White Cloud 69, Mason County Eastern 56

Morley-Stanwood 50, LeRoy Pine River 39

Grant 82, Kent City 74

Holton 47, Howard City Tri-County 31

Hesperia 51, Walkerville 47

Wedneday’s Games

Remus Chippewa Hills 53, Lakeview 51

Friday’s Games

White Cloud 65, Hesperia 26

Holton 46, Morley-Stanwood 28

Kent City 67, Lakeview 42

Monday’s Games

Lakeview at Howard City Tri-County

Tuesday’s Games

Mason County Central at White Cloud

Howard City Tri-County at Morley-Stanwood

Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm

Hesperia at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Friday’s Games

White Cloud at Holton

Kent City at Morley-Stanwood

Hesperia at Lakeview

Trending Food Videos