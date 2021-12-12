Girls basketball
Lakes 8
Musk. Heights;1;0;1;0
WMC;1;0;1;1
Musk. Catholic;1;0;1;2
Ludington;0;1;2;2
Manistee;0;1;0;3
Orchard View;0;1;0;4
Tuesday’s Games
Reeths-Puffer 47, Ludington 24
North Muskegon 40, Muskegon Catholic 27
Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian 47, Orchard View 35
Friday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian 40, Ludington 37
Muskegon Catholic 64, Manistee 45
Muskegon Heights 55, Orchard View 27
Tuesday’s Games
Benzie Central at Manistee
Muskegon Heights at Wyoming Godwin Heights
Orchard View at Pentwater
Thursday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Heights
Friday’s Games
Manistee at Ludington
Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic
West Michigan
Hart;2;0;3;1
Montague;2;0;3;1
Shelby;2;0;3;1
Whitehall;2;0;2;2
Mason Co. Central;0;2;1;2
N.Muskegon;0;2;1;2
Oakridge;0;2;1;3
Ravenna;0;2;1;3
Tuesday’s Games
Hart 52, Western Michigan Christian 36
Spring Lake 42, Montague 41
Oakridge 47, Fruitport 25
North Muskegon 40, Muskegon Catholic 27
Shelby 53, Fremont 41
Newaygo 50, Whitehall 25
Thursday’s Games
Hart 60, Ravenna 13
Montague 38, Mason County Central 35
Shelby 39, Oakridge 36
Whitehall 44, North Muskegon 30
Tuesday’s Games
Hart at Shelby
Oakrridge at Mason County Central
Whitehall at Montague
North Muskegon at Ravenna
Friday’s Games
Hart at Whitehall
Shelby at Mason County Central
Montague at North Muskegon
Oakridge at Ravenna
Western Michigan D
Mason Co. Eastern;3;0;3;1
Marion;2;0;2;0
Manistee Cath.;2;0;2;1
Mesick;2;1;3;1
Brethren;2;1;2;1
Pentwater;1;2;1;2
Walkerville;0;2;0;2
Bear Lake;0;3;0;3
BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3
Wednesday’s Games
Mason County Eastern 34, Bear Lake 13
Manistee Catholic 46, Big Rapids Crossroads 22
Mesick 42, Brethren 40, OT
Pentwater 46, Walkerville 23
Friday’s Games
Mesick 51, Bear Lake 12
Mason County Eastern 38, Big Rapids Crossroads 27
Brethren 39, Pentwater 35
Monday’s Games
Marion at Harrison
Walkerville at White Cloud
Tuesday’s Games
Orchard View at Pentwater
Wednesday’s Games
Bear Lake at Walkerville
Mesick at Manistee Catholic
Brethren at Mason County Eastern
Friday’s Games
Pentwater at Bear Lake
Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren
Manistee Catholic at Marion
Mason County Eastern at Mesick
CSAA Gold
HC Tri-County;1;0;3;0
Newaygo;1;0;3;0
Big Rapids;1;0;3;1
Grant;1;0;2;2
Chip.Hills;0;1;1;2
Fremont;0;1;0;3
C.Montacalm;0;1;0;3
Reed City;0;1;0;4
Tuesday’s Games
Big Rapids 31, Cedar Springs 19
Shelby 53, Fremont 41
Kent City 68, Grant 29
Howard City Tri-County 52, Holton 34
Newaygo 50, Whitehall 25
Evart 45, Reed City 39
Remus Chippewa Hills 42, Lakeview 35
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids 59, Fremont 29
Grant 46, Reed City 23
Howard City Tri-County 42, Remus Chipewa Hills 33
Newaygo 63, Stanton Central Montcalm 42
Tuesday’s Games
Big Rapids at Sparta
Fremont at Cedar Springs
Comstock Park at Grant
Morley-Stanwood at Howard City Tri-County
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids at Newaygo
Stanton Central Montcalm at Fremont
Remus Chippewa Hills at Grant
Reed City at Howard City Tri-County
CSAA Silver
Kent City;1;0;4;0
Morley-Stanwd;1;0;2;0
White Cloud;1;0;2;1
Holton;0;1;1;2
Hesperia;0;1;0;1
Lakeview;0;1;0;4
Tuesday’s Games
Howard City Tri-County 53, Holton 34
Kent City 68, Grant 29
Remus Chippewa Hills 42, Lakeview 35
Morley-Stanwood 55, LeRoy Pine River 44
Friday’s Games
White Cloud 35, Hesperia 22
Morley-Stanwood 58, Holton 26
Kent City 51, Lakeview 8
Monday’s Games
Lakeview at Merrill
Walkerville at White Cloud
Tuesday’s Games
Fruitport Calvary Christian at Hesperia
Holton at Holland Black River
Morley-Stanwood at Howard City Tri-County
Friday’s Games
Hesperia at Lakeview
White Cloud at Holton
Kent City at Morley-Stanwood
Boys basketball
Lakes 8
Muskegon Hts;1;0;1;0
Ludington;1;0;1;1
Manistee;1;0;1;1
Orchard View;0;1;0;1
Musk. Catholic;0;1;0;2
Muskegon WMC;0;1;0;2
Tuesday’s Games
Hart 57, Western Michigan Christian 47
North Muskegon 53, Muskegon Catholic 23
Frankfort 36, Manistee 22
Reeths-Puffer 65, Ludington 59, OT
Friday’s Games
Ludington 81, Western Michigan Christian 42
Muskegon Heights 72, Orchard View 57
Manistee 29, Muskegon Catholic 25
Tuesday’s Games
Orchard View at Big Rapids
Kalamazoo Phoenix at Muskegon Heights
Muskegon Catholic at Fruitport
Benzie Central at Ludington
Thursday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian at Muskegon Heights
Friday’s Games
Ludington at Manistee
Muskegon Catholic at Orchard View
West Michigan
Hart;1;0;2;0
Ravenna;1;0;2;0
Montague;1;0;1;0
Shelby;1;0;1;1
N.Muskegon;0;1;1;1
Oakridge;0;1;1;1
Mason Co. Central;0;1;0;2
Whitehall;0;1;0;2
Tuesday’s Games
Spring Lake 58, Whitehall 36
Fremont 54, Shelby 47
North Muskegon 53, Muskegon Catholic 23
Oakridge 50, Fruitport 47
Fruitport Calvary Christian 64, Mason County Central 58
Hart 57, Western Michigan Christian 49
Friday’s Games
Hart 52, Mason County Central 49
Ravenna 66, Whitehall 42
Shelby 40, North Muskegon 34
Montague 46, Oakridge 31
Tuesday’s Games
Whitehall at Fremont
Grant at Oakridge
Mason County Central at White Cloud
Thursday’s Games
Hart at Ravenna
North Muskegon at Whitehall
Shelby at Oakridge
Montague at Mason County Central
Western Michigan D
Baldwin;1;0;1;0
Brethren;1;0;1;0
Mesick;1;0;1;0
Mason Co Eastern;1;0;1;1
Bear Lake;0;0;0;0
Marion;0;0;0;0
Manistee Cath.;0;1;1;1
BR Crossroads;0;1;0;1
Pentwater;0;1;0;2
Walkerville;0;1;0;2
Tuesday’s Games
Hesperia 51, Walkerville 47
White Cloud 69, Mason County Eastern 56
Manistee Catholic 47, Onekama 45
Thursday’s Games
Mason County Eastern 85, Walkerville 37
Baldwin 80, Pentwater 54
Mesick 79, Big Rapids Crossroads 22
Brethren 49, Manistee Catholic 28
Tuesday’s Games
Pentwater at Walkerville
Mesick at Brethren
Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern
Marion at Baldwin
Big Rapids Crossroads at Manistee Catholic
Thursday’s Games
Walkerville at Marion
Brethren at Pentwater
Mesick at Bear Lake
Mason County Eastern at Big Rapids Crossroads
Manistee Catholic at Baldwin
CSAA Gold
Reed City;1;0;2;0
Big Rapids;1;0;1;0
HC Tri-County;1;0;1;1
Newaygo;1;0;1;1
Fremont;0;1;1;1
Grant;0;1;1;1
Chip.Hills;0;1;1;1
C.Montcalm;0;1;0;2
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville 77, Stanton Central Montcalm 50
Reed City 74, Evart 32
Sparta 50, Newaygo 48
Holton 47, Howard City Tri-County 31
Grant 82, Kent City 74
Fremont 54, Shelby 47
Wednesday’s Games
Remus Chippewa Hills 53, Lakeview 51
Friday’s Games
Newaygo 65, Stanton Central Montcalm 63
Howard City Tri-County 43, Remus Chippewa Hills 37
Reed City 66, Grant 60
Big Rapids 62, Fremont 60, OT
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep at Newaygo
Lakeview at Howard City Tri-County
Tuesday’s Games
Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm
Howard City Tri-County at Morley-Stanwood
Grant at Oakridge
Whitehall at Fremont
Orchard View at Big Rapids
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids at Newaygo
Stanton Central Montcalm at Fremont
Remus Chippewa Hills at Grant
Reed City at Howard City Tri-County
CSAA Silver
Holton;1;0;2;0
White Cloud;1;0;2;0
Kent City;1;0;1;1
Hesperia;0;1;1;1
Morley-Stanwd;0;1;1;1
Lakeview;0;1;0;2
Tuesday’s Games
White Cloud 69, Mason County Eastern 56
Morley-Stanwood 50, LeRoy Pine River 39
Grant 82, Kent City 74
Holton 47, Howard City Tri-County 31
Hesperia 51, Walkerville 47
Wedneday’s Games
Remus Chippewa Hills 53, Lakeview 51
Friday’s Games
White Cloud 65, Hesperia 26
Holton 46, Morley-Stanwood 28
Kent City 67, Lakeview 42
Monday’s Games
Lakeview at Howard City Tri-County
Tuesday’s Games
Mason County Central at White Cloud
Howard City Tri-County at Morley-Stanwood
Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm
Hesperia at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Friday’s Games
White Cloud at Holton
Kent City at Morley-Stanwood
Hesperia at Lakeview