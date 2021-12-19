Girls basketball
Lakes 8
Muskegon WMC;2;0;2;1
Muskegon Cath.;2;0;2;2
Ludington;1;1;3;2
Muskegon Hts;1;1;1;2
Orchard View;0;2;1;5
Manistee;0;2;0;5
Tuesday’s Games
Wyoming Godwin Heights 63, Muskegon Heights 53
Orchard View 40, Pentwater 34
Thursday’s Games
Western Michigan Christian 58, Muskegon Heights 46
Friday’s Games
Ludington 72, Manistee 21
Muskegon Catholic 51, Orchard View 26
Tuesday’s Games
Manistee at Shelby
North Muskegon at Western Michigan Christian
West Michigan
Hart;4;0;5;1
Montague;4;0;5;1
MC Central;2;2;3;2
Shelby;2;2;3;3
Whitehall;2;2;2;4
Ravenna;1;2;2;3
Oakridge;0;3;1;4
N Muskegon;0;4;1;4
Tuesday’s Games
Hart 49, Shelby 33
Mason County Central 39, Oakridge 31
Whitehall 45, Montague 27
Ravenna 38, North Muskegon 24
Friday’s Games
Hart 37, Whitehall 25
Mason County Central 42, Shelby 41
North Muskegon 48, Montague 19
Tuesday’s Games
Western Michigan D
Manistee Cath;3;0;3;1
Marion;2;0;2;1
Brethren;3;1;3;1
Mesick;3;2;4;2
MC Eastern;3;2;3;3
Walkerville;1;2;1;3
BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3
Bear Lake;0;4;0;4
Monday’s Games
Harrison 31, Marion 25
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Walkerville 36, Bear Lake 26
Brethren 35, Mason County Eastern 24
Manistee Catholic 37, Mesick 30
Friday’s Games
Mesick 42, Mason County Eastern 31
Monday’s Games
Walkerville at Marion
CSAA Gold
Newaygo;2;0;4;0
Grant;2;0;4;2
HC Tri-County;1;1;3;2
Big Rapids;1;1;3;3
Fremont;1;1;1;4
Reed City;1;1;1;4
Chip. Hills;0;2;1;3
C.Montcalm;0;2;0;4
Tuesday’s Games
Sparta 40, Big Rapids 37
Cedar Springs 44, Fremont 37
Grant 58, Comstock Park 51
Morley-Stanwood 55, Howard City Tri-County 38
Friday’s Games
Fremont 45, Stanton Central Montcalm 32
Newaygo 52, Big Rapids 38
Grant 77, Remus Chippewa Hills 36
Reed City 41, Howard City Tri-County 36
Monday’s Games
Newaygo vs. Grand Rapids Christian at Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament
Remus Chippewa Hills at Beal City
Tuesday’s Games
White Cloud at Reed City
Stanton Central Montcalm at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
Wednesday’s Games
Newaygo vs. TBD at Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament
CSAA Silver
Kent City;1;0;4;0
Morley-Stnwd;1;0;3;0
Holton;1;1;3;2
White Cloud;1;1;3;2
Lakeview;1;1;1;5
Hesperia;0;2;0;3
Monday’s Games
White Cloud 51, Walkerville 10
Tuesday’s Games
Fruitport Calvary Christian 43, Hesperia 31
Holton 32, Holland Black River 9
Morley-Stanwood 55, Howard City Tri-County 38
Friday’s Games
Lakeview 37, Hesperia 36
Holton 44, White Cloud 37
Monday’s Games
Kent City vs. Ada Forest Hills Eastern at Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament
Tuesday’s Games
White Cloud at Reed City
Wednesday’s Games
Kent City vs. TBD at Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament
Boys basketball
Lakes 8
Muskegon Hts;2;0;3;0
Ludington;2;0;2;2
Muskegon Cath;1;1;1;3
Manistee;1;1;1;2
Orchard View;0;2;1;2
Muskegon WMC;0;2;0;3
Tuesday’s Games
Orchard View 55, Big Rapids 49
Muskegon Heights 72, Kalamazoo Phoenix 52
Fruitport 53, Muskegon Catholic 42
Benzie Central 69, Ludington 61
Thursday’s Games
Muskegon Heights 77, Western Michigan Christian 36
Friday’s Games
Muskegon Catholic 60, Orchard View 55
Ludington 73, Manistee 40
Tuesday’s Games
West Michigan
Ravenna;2;0;3;0
Montague;2;0;2;0
Shelby;2;0;2;1
Hart;1;1;2;1
Whitehall;1;1;2;2
Oakridge;0;2;2;2
N.Muskegon;0;2;1;2
MC Central;0;2;1;3
Tuesday’s Games
Whitehall 63, Fremont 48
Oakridge 66, Shelby 45
Mason County Central 57, White Cloud 33
Thursday’s Games
Whitehall 55, North Muskegon 51
Shelby 56, Oakridge 46
Ravenna 59, Hart 58
Montague 58, Mason County Central 43
Tuesday’s Games
Comstock Park at Montague
Thursday’s Games
Whitehall at Allendale
Western Michigan D
Baldwin;3;0;3;0
MC Eastern;3;0;3;1
Mesick;2;0;2;0
Brethren;1;0;1;0
Pentwater;1;1;1;2
Manistee Cath.;1;2;2;2
Marion;0;1;0;1
Walkerville;0;2;0;3
Bear Lake;0;2;0;2
BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3
Tuesday’s Games
Pentwater 61, Walkerville 57, OT
Mason County Eastern 76, Bear Lake 28
Baldwin 61, Marion 43
Manistee Catholic 75, Big Rapids Crossroads 44
Thursday’s Games
Baldwin 59, Manistee Catholic 47 Mason County Eastern 86, Big Rapids Crossroads 24
Mesick 62, Bear Lake 15
Monday’s Games
Marion at Bear Lake
CSAA Gold
Reed City;2;0;3;0
Big Rapids;2;0;2;1
Fremont;1;1;2;2
Newaygo;1;1;2;2
HC Tri-County;1;1;2;3
Chip. Hills;0;1;1;1
Grant;0;1;1;2
C.Montcalm;0;2;0;4
Monday’s Games
Newaygo 71, Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep 61
Howard City Tri-County 66, Lakeview 28
Tuesday’s Games
Kent City 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 39
Morley-Stanwood 55, Howard City Tri-County 49
Oakridge 66, Grant 45
Whitehall 63, Fremont 48
Orchard View 55, Big Rapids 49
Friday’s Games
Fremont 66, Stanton Central Montcalm 24
Reed City 79, Howard City Tri-County 40
Big Rapids 70, Newaygo 65
Monday’s Games
LeRoy Pine River at Remus Chippewa Hills
Tuesday’s Games
Fremont at Sparta
CSAA Silver
Holton;1;0;2;0
Kent City;1;0;2;1
White Cloud;1;0;2;1
Lakeview;1;1;1;3
Morley-Stnwd;0;1;2;1
Hesperia;0;2;1;3
Monday’s Games
Howard City Tri-County 66, Lakeview 28
Tuesday’s Games
White Cloud 57, Mason County Central 33
Morley-Stanwood 55, Howard City Tri-County 49
Kent City 67, Lakeview 42
Fruitport Calvary Christian 70, Hesperia 19
Friday’s Games
Lakeview 49, Hesperia 39
Kent City 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 39
Tuesday’s Games
