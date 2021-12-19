Girls basketball

Lakes 8

Muskegon WMC;2;0;2;1

Muskegon Cath.;2;0;2;2

Ludington;1;1;3;2

Muskegon Hts;1;1;1;2

Orchard View;0;2;1;5

Manistee;0;2;0;5

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming Godwin Heights 63, Muskegon Heights 53

Orchard View 40, Pentwater 34

Thursday’s Games

Western Michigan Christian 58, Muskegon Heights 46

Friday’s Games

Ludington 72, Manistee 21

Muskegon Catholic 51, Orchard View 26

Tuesday’s Games

Manistee at Shelby

North Muskegon at Western Michigan Christian

West Michigan

Hart;4;0;5;1

Montague;4;0;5;1

MC Central;2;2;3;2

Shelby;2;2;3;3

Whitehall;2;2;2;4

Ravenna;1;2;2;3

Oakridge;0;3;1;4

N Muskegon;0;4;1;4

Tuesday’s Games

Hart 49, Shelby 33

Mason County Central 39, Oakridge 31

Whitehall 45, Montague 27

Ravenna 38, North Muskegon 24

Friday’s Games

Hart 37, Whitehall 25

Mason County Central 42, Shelby 41

North Muskegon 48, Montague 19

Tuesday’s Games

Manistee at Shelby

Western Michigan D

Manistee Cath;3;0;3;1

Marion;2;0;2;1

Brethren;3;1;3;1

Mesick;3;2;4;2

MC Eastern;3;2;3;3

Walkerville;1;2;1;3

BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3

Bear Lake;0;4;0;4

Monday’s Games

Harrison 31, Marion 25

Tuesday’s Games

Orchard View 40, Pentwater 34

Wednesday’s Games

Walkerville 36, Bear Lake 26

Brethren 35, Mason County Eastern 24

Manistee Catholic 37, Mesick 30

Friday’s Games

Mesick 42, Mason County Eastern 31

Monday’s Games

Walkerville at Marion

CSAA Gold

Newaygo;2;0;4;0

Grant;2;0;4;2

HC Tri-County;1;1;3;2

Big Rapids;1;1;3;3

Fremont;1;1;1;4

Reed City;1;1;1;4

Chip. Hills;0;2;1;3

C.Montcalm;0;2;0;4

Tuesday’s Games

Sparta 40, Big Rapids 37

Cedar Springs 44, Fremont 37

Grant 58, Comstock Park 51

Morley-Stanwood 55, Howard City Tri-County 38

Friday’s Games

Fremont 45, Stanton Central Montcalm 32

Newaygo 52, Big Rapids 38

Grant 77, Remus Chippewa Hills 36

Reed City 41, Howard City Tri-County 36

Monday’s Games

Newaygo vs. Grand Rapids Christian at Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament

Remus Chippewa Hills at Beal City

Tuesday’s Games

White Cloud at Reed City

Stanton Central Montcalm at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Wednesday’s Games

Newaygo vs. TBD at Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament

CSAA Silver

Kent City;1;0;4;0

Morley-Stnwd;1;0;3;0

Holton;1;1;3;2

White Cloud;1;1;3;2

Lakeview;1;1;1;5

Hesperia;0;2;0;3

Monday’s Games

White Cloud 51, Walkerville 10

Tuesday’s Games

Fruitport Calvary Christian 43, Hesperia 31

Holton 32, Holland Black River 9

Morley-Stanwood 55, Howard City Tri-County 38

Friday’s Games

Lakeview 37, Hesperia 36

Holton 44, White Cloud 37

Monday’s Games

Kent City vs. Ada Forest Hills Eastern at Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament

Tuesday’s Games

White Cloud at Reed City

Wednesday’s Games

Kent City vs. TBD at Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament

Boys basketball

Lakes 8

Muskegon Hts;2;0;3;0

Ludington;2;0;2;2

Muskegon Cath;1;1;1;3

Manistee;1;1;1;2

Orchard View;0;2;1;2

Muskegon WMC;0;2;0;3

Tuesday’s Games

Orchard View 55, Big Rapids 49

Muskegon Heights 72, Kalamazoo Phoenix 52

Fruitport 53, Muskegon Catholic 42

Benzie Central 69, Ludington 61

Thursday’s Games

Muskegon Heights 77, Western Michigan Christian 36

Friday’s Games

Muskegon Catholic 60, Orchard View 55

Ludington 73, Manistee 40

Tuesday’s Games

Manistee at Shelby

North Muskegon at Western Michigan Christian

West Michigan

Ravenna;2;0;3;0

Montague;2;0;2;0

Shelby;2;0;2;1

Hart;1;1;2;1

Whitehall;1;1;2;2

Oakridge;0;2;2;2

N.Muskegon;0;2;1;2

MC Central;0;2;1;3

Tuesday’s Games

Whitehall 63, Fremont 48

Oakridge 66, Shelby 45

Mason County Central 57, White Cloud 33

Thursday’s Games

Whitehall 55, North Muskegon 51

Shelby 56, Oakridge 46

Ravenna 59, Hart 58

Montague 58, Mason County Central 43

Tuesday’s Games

Manistee at Shelby

Comstock Park at Montague

Thursday’s Games

North Muskegon at Western Michigan Christian

Whitehall at Allendale

Western Michigan D

Baldwin;3;0;3;0

MC Eastern;3;0;3;1

Mesick;2;0;2;0

Brethren;1;0;1;0

Pentwater;1;1;1;2

Manistee Cath.;1;2;2;2

Marion;0;1;0;1

Walkerville;0;2;0;3

Bear Lake;0;2;0;2

BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3

Tuesday’s Games

Pentwater 61, Walkerville 57, OT

Mason County Eastern 76, Bear Lake 28

Baldwin 61, Marion 43

Manistee Catholic 75, Big Rapids Crossroads 44

Thursday’s Games

Baldwin 59, Manistee Catholic 47 Mason County Eastern 86, Big Rapids Crossroads 24

Mesick 62, Bear Lake 15

Monday’s Games

Marion at Bear Lake

CSAA Gold

Reed City;2;0;3;0

Big Rapids;2;0;2;1

Fremont;1;1;2;2

Newaygo;1;1;2;2

HC Tri-County;1;1;2;3

Chip. Hills;0;1;1;1

Grant;0;1;1;2

C.Montcalm;0;2;0;4

Monday’s Games

Newaygo 71, Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep 61

Howard City Tri-County 66, Lakeview 28

Tuesday’s Games

Kent City 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 39

Morley-Stanwood 55, Howard City Tri-County 49

Oakridge 66, Grant 45

Whitehall 63, Fremont 48

Orchard View 55, Big Rapids 49

Friday’s Games

Fremont 66, Stanton Central Montcalm 24

Reed City 79, Howard City Tri-County 40

Big Rapids 70, Newaygo 65

Monday’s Games

LeRoy Pine River at Remus Chippewa Hills

Tuesday’s Games

Reed City at White Cloud

Fremont at Sparta

CSAA Silver

Holton;1;0;2;0

Kent City;1;0;2;1

White Cloud;1;0;2;1

Lakeview;1;1;1;3

Morley-Stnwd;0;1;2;1

Hesperia;0;2;1;3

Monday’s Games

Howard City Tri-County 66, Lakeview 28

Tuesday’s Games

White Cloud 57, Mason County Central 33

Morley-Stanwood 55, Howard City Tri-County 49

Kent City 67, Lakeview 42

Fruitport Calvary Christian 70, Hesperia 19

Friday’s Games

Lakeview 49, Hesperia 39

Kent City 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 39

Tuesday’s Games

Reed City at White Cloud

