Girls basketball
WMC Lakes
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Ludington;4;0;5;3
Manistee;2;1;5;3
Montague;2;1;3;3
Whitehall1;2;3;3
Fremont;0;2;1;6
Orchard View;0;3;0;7
Thursday’s Games
Manistee 45, Shelby 30
Oakridge 47, Coopersville 21
Tuesday’s Games
Ludington at Reed City
Howard City Tri-County at Fremont
Wednesday’s Games
Montague at Grant
Thursday’s Games
Manistee at Ludington
Fremont at Orchard View
Oakridge at Whitehall
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Hart;3;0;4;1
Mason Co. Central;2;0;5;0
Shelby;3;1;4;3
Holton;1;2;3;3
Ravenna;1;2;2;3
North Muskegon;1;3;1;4
Hesperia;0;3;1;6
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
Holton vs. Midland Calvary Baptist at Reed City Holiday Invitational
Saturday’s Games
Holton vs. Ithaca or Reed City at Reed City Holiday Invitational
Tuesday’s Games
Holland Christian at Hart
Ravenna at Mason County Central
Fruitport at North Muskegon
Mona Shores at Shelby
Thursday’s Games
Hart at Mason County Central
Hesperia at Ravenna
Holton at Shelby
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Brethren;5;0;6;0
Marion;4;1;5;2
Mason Co. Eastern;4;1;4;3
Manistee Catholic;3;1;5;1
BR Crossroads;2;3;2;4
Mesick;2;3;2;4
Pentwater;2;2;2;5
Bear Lake;1;4;1;4
Walkerville;1;4;1;5
Baldwin;0;4;0;5
Wednesday’s Games
Manistee Catholic vs. Central Lake at Manistee Catholic Christmas Tournament
Thursday’s Games
Manistee Catholic vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian or Frankfort
Wednesday’s Games
Baldwin at Mesick
Bear Lake at Brethren
Big Rapids Crossroads at Walkerville
Pentwater at Manistee Catholic
Marion at Mason County Eastern
Boys basketball
WMC Lakes
Ludington;3;0;5;0
Whitehall;2;0;4;1
Fremont;1;1;2;2
Orchard View;1;1;2;3
Montague;1;2;3;2
Oakridge;1;2;2;3
Manistee;0;3;0;6
Thursday’s Games
Shelby 64, Manistee 38
Wednesday’s Games
Whitehall at Zeeland East
Orchard View vs. North Muskegon at Hall of Fame Classic at Reeths-Puffer
Thursday’s Games
Whitehall at Zeeland West
Ludington vs. Muskegon Heights at Lakeshore Cup Tournament at Grand Haven
Friday’s Games
Ludington vs. Spring Lake at Lakeshore Cup Tournament at Grand Haven
Tuesday’s Games
Montague at Mona Shores
Reed City at Ludington
Howard City Tri-County at Fremont
WMC Rivers
Hart;2;0;6;0
Mason Co. Central;2;0;4;0
North Muskegon;2;1;4;1
Ravenna;1;1;1;3
Hesperia;1;1;1;5
Holton;0;2;0;5
Shelby;0;3;1;5
Thursday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
North Muskegon vs. Orchard View at Hall of Fame Classic, Reeths-Puffer
Friday’s Games
Holton vs. Reed City at Reed City Holiday Invitational
Tuesday’s Games
Ravenna at Newaygo
Mason County Central at Fruitport Calvary
Wednesday’s Games
Walkerville at Hesperia
Hart at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation
WMD
Baldwin;3;0;5;0
Mesick;3;0;3;2
Bear Lake;2;1;3;1
Brethren;2;1;2;2
Marion;2;1;2;2
Manistee Catholic;1;2;1;3
Mason Co. Eastern;1;2;1;4
Pentwater;1;2;1;4
BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3
Walkerville;0;3;0;3
Wednesday’s Games
Manistee Catholic vs. Central Lake at Manistee Catholic Christmas Tournament
Thursday’s Games
Manistee Catholic vs. Fruitport Calvary or Frankfort at Manistee Catholic Christmas Tournament
Friday’s Games
Manton at Mesick
Tuesday’s Games
Pentwater at Kent City Algoma Christian
Marion at Grand Traverse Academy
Brethren at Onekama
Wednesday’s Games
Walkerville at Hesperia
Thursday’s Games
Walkerville at Baldwin
Bear Lake at Pentwater Mesick at Mason County Eastern
Marion at Manistee Catholic
Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren