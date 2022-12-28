Girls basketball

WMC Lakes

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Ludington;4;0;5;3

Manistee;2;1;5;3

Montague;2;1;3;3

Whitehall1;2;3;3

Fremont;0;2;1;6

Orchard View;0;3;0;7

Thursday’s Games

Manistee 45, Shelby 30

Oakridge 47, Coopersville 21

Tuesday’s Games

Ludington at Reed City

Howard City Tri-County at Fremont

Wednesday’s Games

Montague at Grant

Thursday’s Games

Manistee at Ludington

Fremont at Orchard View

Oakridge at Whitehall

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Hart;3;0;4;1

Mason Co. Central;2;0;5;0

Shelby;3;1;4;3

Holton;1;2;3;3

Ravenna;1;2;2;3

North Muskegon;1;3;1;4

Hesperia;0;3;1;6

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Holton vs. Midland Calvary Baptist at Reed City Holiday Invitational

Saturday’s Games

Holton vs. Ithaca or Reed City at Reed City Holiday Invitational

Tuesday’s Games

Holland Christian at Hart

Ravenna at Mason County Central

Fruitport at North Muskegon

Mona Shores at Shelby

Thursday’s Games

Hart at Mason County Central

Hesperia at Ravenna

Holton at Shelby

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Brethren;5;0;6;0

Marion;4;1;5;2

Mason Co. Eastern;4;1;4;3

Manistee Catholic;3;1;5;1

BR Crossroads;2;3;2;4

Mesick;2;3;2;4

Pentwater;2;2;2;5

Bear Lake;1;4;1;4

Walkerville;1;4;1;5

Baldwin;0;4;0;5

Wednesday’s Games

Manistee Catholic vs. Central Lake at Manistee Catholic Christmas Tournament

Thursday’s Games

Manistee Catholic vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian or Frankfort

Wednesday’s Games

Baldwin at Mesick

Bear Lake at Brethren

Big Rapids Crossroads at Walkerville

Pentwater at Manistee Catholic

Marion at Mason County Eastern

Boys basketball

WMC Lakes

Ludington;3;0;5;0

Whitehall;2;0;4;1

Fremont;1;1;2;2

Orchard View;1;1;2;3

Montague;1;2;3;2

Oakridge;1;2;2;3

Manistee;0;3;0;6

Thursday’s Games

Shelby 64, Manistee 38

Wednesday’s Games

Whitehall at Zeeland East

Orchard View vs. North Muskegon at Hall of Fame Classic at Reeths-Puffer

Thursday’s Games

Whitehall at Zeeland West

Ludington vs. Muskegon Heights at Lakeshore Cup Tournament at Grand Haven

Friday’s Games

Ludington vs. Spring Lake at Lakeshore Cup Tournament at Grand Haven

Tuesday’s Games

Montague at Mona Shores

Reed City at Ludington

Howard City Tri-County at Fremont

WMC Rivers

Hart;2;0;6;0

Mason Co. Central;2;0;4;0

North Muskegon;2;1;4;1

Ravenna;1;1;1;3

Hesperia;1;1;1;5

Holton;0;2;0;5

Shelby;0;3;1;5

Thursday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

North Muskegon vs. Orchard View at Hall of Fame Classic, Reeths-Puffer

Friday’s Games

Holton vs. Reed City at Reed City Holiday Invitational

Tuesday’s Games

Ravenna at Newaygo

Mason County Central at Fruitport Calvary

Wednesday’s Games

Walkerville at Hesperia

Hart at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation

WMD

Baldwin;3;0;5;0

Mesick;3;0;3;2

Bear Lake;2;1;3;1

Brethren;2;1;2;2

Marion;2;1;2;2

Manistee Catholic;1;2;1;3

Mason Co. Eastern;1;2;1;4

Pentwater;1;2;1;4

BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3

Walkerville;0;3;0;3

Wednesday’s Games

Manistee Catholic vs. Central Lake at Manistee Catholic Christmas Tournament

Thursday’s Games

Manistee Catholic vs. Fruitport Calvary or Frankfort at Manistee Catholic Christmas Tournament

Friday’s Games

Manton at Mesick

Tuesday’s Games

Pentwater at Kent City Algoma Christian

Marion at Grand Traverse Academy

Brethren at Onekama

Wednesday’s Games

Walkerville at Hesperia

Thursday’s Games

Walkerville at Baldwin

Bear Lake at Pentwater Mesick at Mason County Eastern

Marion at Manistee Catholic

Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren