Girls basketball

WMC Lakes

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Ludington;10;1;14;5

Oakridge;8;3;15;5

Montague;7;3;12;7

Manistee;4;6;8;11

Fremont;4;6;7;13

Whitehall;3;7;10;9

Orchard View;0;10;2;18

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 10 games

Ludington 52, Manistee 40

Fremont 43, Orchard View 15

Oakridge 46, Whitehall 33

Montague 54, Western Michigan Christian 30

Feb. 13 games

Montague 42, North Muskegon 27

Morley-Stanwood 40, Oakridge 38

Orchard View 34, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation 31

Feb. 14 games

Ludington 45, Traverse City West 36

Manistee 64, Hesperia 20

Mason County Central 50, Whitehall 33

Feb. 16 games

Ludington at Orchard View

Manistee at Montague

Fremont at Whitehall

Feb. 20 games

Traverse City Central at Ludington

Shelby at Montague

Feb. 21 games

Holton at Manistee

Oakridge at Ravenna

Feb. 22 games

Whitehall at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation

Feb. 23 games

Montague at Oakridge

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Hart;10;0;17;2

Mason County Central;8;2;15;3

Shelby;6;5;9;11

Holton;5;5;10;9

North Muskegon;4;6;5;13

Ravenna;3;8;7;12

Hesperia;0;10;1;18

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 10 games

Hart 51, Mason County Central 32

Ravenna 45, Hesperia 20

Holton 44, Shelby 37

Feb. 13 games

Hart 62, Western Michigan Christian 24

Montague 42, North Muskegon 27

Ravenna 50, Muskegon Catholic 19

Feb. 14 games

Mason County Central 50, Whitehall 33

Manistee 64, Hesperia 20

Grant 56, Holton 45

Shelby 43, Ravenna 37

Feb. 15 games

White Cloud at Ravenna

Feb. 16 games

Shelby at Mason County Central

Hart at Hesperia

Holton at North Muskegon

Feb. 20 games

Fruitport Calvary Christian at Mason County Central

Shelby at Montague

Feb. 21 games

Hesperia at Pentwater

Holton at Manistee

Oakridge at Ravenna

Feb. 22 games

Mason County Central at Evart

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Brethren;12;1;16;3

Manistee Catholic;12;2;16;3

Mesick;11;3;13;4

Big Rapids Crossroads;10;5;11;7

Mason County Eastern;7;8;8;10

Mesick;7;8;7;11

Pentwater;6;10;7;12

Bear Lake;3;11;3;12

Walkerville;3;13;3;16

Baldwin;0;10;0;11

Feb. 9 games

Manistee Catholic 45, Pentwater 25

Big Rapids Crossroads 48, Walkerville 25

Feb. 13 games

Leland 53, Bear Lake 13

Lakeview 53, Walkerville 6

Feb. 14 games

Pentwater 39, Mason County Eastern 38

Manistee Catholic 52, Walkerville 27

Marion 57, Mesick 16

Feb. 16 games

Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern

Mesick at Pentwater

Baldwin at Bear Lake

Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion

Walkerville at Brethren

Feb. 17 games

Brethren at Bear Lake

Mesick at Grand Traverse Academy

Feb. 20 games

Mason County Eastern at Marion

Bear Lake at Big Rapids Crossroads

Feb. 21 games

Cadillac Heritage Christian at Mason County Eastern

Hesperia at Pentwater

Walkerville at Buckley

Feb. 23 games

Mason County Eastern at Walkerville

Brethren at Manistee Catholic

Pentwater at Baldwin

Bear Lake at Marion

Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick

Boys basketball

WMC Lakes

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Ludington;9;0;16;1

Whitehall;8;1;13;5

Montague;5;4;9;8

Oakridge;5;5;7;10

Fremont;3;5;8;7

Montague;1;8;3;14

Orchard View;1;8;2;14

Feb. 9 games

Ludington 84, Oakridge 46

Manistee 53, Orchard View 50

Whitehall 84, Montague 49

Feb. 13 games

Fruitport 61, Fremont 34

Feb. 14 games

Ludington 90, Montague 48

Whitehall 70, Manistee 36

Oakridge 61, Fremont 58

Feb. 15 games

Manistee at Onekama

Orchard View at Shelby

Feb. 17 games

Whitehall at Ludington

Montague at Fremont

Orchard View at Oakridge

Feb. 21 games

Mason County Central at Ludington

Manistee at Holton

Orchard View at Muskegon Heights

Oakridge at Ravenna

Grant at Montague

North Muskegon at Fremont

Feb. 23 games

Ludington at Manistee

Oakridge at Whitehall

Orchard View at Fremont

Western Michigan Christian at Montague

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Hart;8;0;17;0

North Muskegon;8;2;15;3

Mason County Central;6;2;13;4

Ravenna;5;5;6;12

Shelby;2;7;6;11

Hesperia;1;7;3;13

Holton;1;8;1;16

Feb. 9 games

Mason County Central 68, Holton 40

Ravenna 59, Shelby 54

North Muskegon 94, Hesperia 36

Feb. 10 games

North Muskegon 49, Ravenna 39

Feb. 13 games

Mason County Central 68, Onekama 51

Feb. 14 games

Hart 73, Ravenna 31

North Muskegon 62, Shelby 29

Holton 64, Hesperia 35

Feb. 15 games

Orchard View at Shelby

Remus Chippewa Hills at Holton

Feb. 16 games

Mason County Central at Ravenna

Feb. 17 games

North Muskegon at Hart

Hesperia at Shelby

Feb. 21 games

Mason County Central at Ludington

Shelby at White Cloud

Oakridge at Ravenna

North Muskegon at Fremont

Manistee at Holton

Hesperia at Manistee Catholic

Feb. 22 games

Newaygo at Hart

Feb. 23 games

Mason County Central at Hart

Shelby at Holton

Ravenna at Hesperia

North Muskegon at White Cloud

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Baldwin;13;0;16;1

Mesick;10;2;11;4

Marion;9;3;12;5

Brethren;7;4;7;7

Pentwater;6;6;6;10

Manistee Catholic;6;7;7;9

Bear Lake;5;8;7;10

Mason County Eastern;4;8;4;11

Walkerville;1;12;1;16

Big Rapids Crossroads;0;11;0;15

Feb. 10 games

Pentwater 67, Bear Lake 49

Manistee Catholic 51, Marion 31

Baldwin 60, Walkerville 25

Feb. 13 games

White Cloud 68, Walkerville 25

Frankfort 79, Brethren 45

Bear Lake 56, Grand Traverse Academy 15

Feb. 14 games

Kent City 73, Big Rapids Crossroads 22

Feb. 15 games

Baldwin at Mason County Eastern

Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads

Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic

Walkerville at Mesick

Marion at Brethren

Feb. 17 games

Marion at Mason County Eastern

Manistee Catholic at Pentwater

Mesick at Baldwin

Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads

Brethren at Bear Lake

Feb. 21 games

Cadillac Heritage Christian at Mason County Eastern

Hesperia at Manistee Catholic

Feb. 22 games

Pentwater at Mason County Eastern

Manistee Catholic at Walkerville

Marion at Mesick

Baldwin at Brethren

Bear Lake at Big Rapids Crossroads

