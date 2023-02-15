Girls basketball
WMC Lakes
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Ludington;10;1;14;5
Oakridge;8;3;15;5
Montague;7;3;12;7
Manistee;4;6;8;11
Fremont;4;6;7;13
Whitehall;3;7;10;9
Orchard View;0;10;2;18
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 10 games
Ludington 52, Manistee 40
Fremont 43, Orchard View 15
Oakridge 46, Whitehall 33
Montague 54, Western Michigan Christian 30
Feb. 13 games
Montague 42, North Muskegon 27
Morley-Stanwood 40, Oakridge 38
Orchard View 34, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation 31
Feb. 14 games
Ludington 45, Traverse City West 36
Manistee 64, Hesperia 20
Mason County Central 50, Whitehall 33
Feb. 16 games
Ludington at Orchard View
Manistee at Montague
Fremont at Whitehall
Feb. 20 games
Traverse City Central at Ludington
Shelby at Montague
Feb. 21 games
Holton at Manistee
Oakridge at Ravenna
Feb. 22 games
Whitehall at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation
Feb. 23 games
Montague at Oakridge
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Hart;10;0;17;2
Mason County Central;8;2;15;3
Shelby;6;5;9;11
Holton;5;5;10;9
North Muskegon;4;6;5;13
Ravenna;3;8;7;12
Hesperia;0;10;1;18
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 10 games
Hart 51, Mason County Central 32
Ravenna 45, Hesperia 20
Holton 44, Shelby 37
Feb. 13 games
Hart 62, Western Michigan Christian 24
Montague 42, North Muskegon 27
Ravenna 50, Muskegon Catholic 19
Feb. 14 games
Mason County Central 50, Whitehall 33
Manistee 64, Hesperia 20
Grant 56, Holton 45
Shelby 43, Ravenna 37
Feb. 15 games
White Cloud at Ravenna
Feb. 16 games
Shelby at Mason County Central
Hart at Hesperia
Holton at North Muskegon
Feb. 20 games
Fruitport Calvary Christian at Mason County Central
Shelby at Montague
Feb. 21 games
Hesperia at Pentwater
Holton at Manistee
Oakridge at Ravenna
Feb. 22 games
Mason County Central at Evart
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Brethren;12;1;16;3
Manistee Catholic;12;2;16;3
Mesick;11;3;13;4
Big Rapids Crossroads;10;5;11;7
Mason County Eastern;7;8;8;10
Mesick;7;8;7;11
Pentwater;6;10;7;12
Bear Lake;3;11;3;12
Walkerville;3;13;3;16
Baldwin;0;10;0;11
Feb. 9 games
Manistee Catholic 45, Pentwater 25
Big Rapids Crossroads 48, Walkerville 25
Feb. 13 games
Leland 53, Bear Lake 13
Lakeview 53, Walkerville 6
Feb. 14 games
Pentwater 39, Mason County Eastern 38
Manistee Catholic 52, Walkerville 27
Marion 57, Mesick 16
Feb. 16 games
Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern
Mesick at Pentwater
Baldwin at Bear Lake
Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion
Walkerville at Brethren
Feb. 17 games
Brethren at Bear Lake
Mesick at Grand Traverse Academy
Feb. 20 games
Mason County Eastern at Marion
Bear Lake at Big Rapids Crossroads
Feb. 21 games
Cadillac Heritage Christian at Mason County Eastern
Hesperia at Pentwater
Walkerville at Buckley
Feb. 23 games
Mason County Eastern at Walkerville
Brethren at Manistee Catholic
Pentwater at Baldwin
Bear Lake at Marion
Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick
Boys basketball
WMC Lakes
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Ludington;9;0;16;1
Whitehall;8;1;13;5
Montague;5;4;9;8
Oakridge;5;5;7;10
Fremont;3;5;8;7
Montague;1;8;3;14
Orchard View;1;8;2;14
Feb. 9 games
Ludington 84, Oakridge 46
Manistee 53, Orchard View 50
Whitehall 84, Montague 49
Feb. 13 games
Fruitport 61, Fremont 34
Feb. 14 games
Ludington 90, Montague 48
Whitehall 70, Manistee 36
Oakridge 61, Fremont 58
Feb. 15 games
Manistee at Onekama
Orchard View at Shelby
Feb. 17 games
Whitehall at Ludington
Montague at Fremont
Orchard View at Oakridge
Feb. 21 games
Mason County Central at Ludington
Manistee at Holton
Orchard View at Muskegon Heights
Oakridge at Ravenna
Grant at Montague
North Muskegon at Fremont
Feb. 23 games
Ludington at Manistee
Oakridge at Whitehall
Orchard View at Fremont
Western Michigan Christian at Montague
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Hart;8;0;17;0
North Muskegon;8;2;15;3
Mason County Central;6;2;13;4
Ravenna;5;5;6;12
Shelby;2;7;6;11
Hesperia;1;7;3;13
Holton;1;8;1;16
Feb. 9 games
Mason County Central 68, Holton 40
Ravenna 59, Shelby 54
North Muskegon 94, Hesperia 36
Feb. 10 games
North Muskegon 49, Ravenna 39
Feb. 13 games
Mason County Central 68, Onekama 51
Feb. 14 games
Hart 73, Ravenna 31
North Muskegon 62, Shelby 29
Holton 64, Hesperia 35
Feb. 15 games
Orchard View at Shelby
Remus Chippewa Hills at Holton
Feb. 16 games
Mason County Central at Ravenna
Feb. 17 games
North Muskegon at Hart
Hesperia at Shelby
Feb. 21 games
Mason County Central at Ludington
Shelby at White Cloud
Oakridge at Ravenna
North Muskegon at Fremont
Manistee at Holton
Hesperia at Manistee Catholic
Feb. 22 games
Newaygo at Hart
Feb. 23 games
Mason County Central at Hart
Shelby at Holton
Ravenna at Hesperia
North Muskegon at White Cloud
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Baldwin;13;0;16;1
Mesick;10;2;11;4
Marion;9;3;12;5
Brethren;7;4;7;7
Pentwater;6;6;6;10
Manistee Catholic;6;7;7;9
Bear Lake;5;8;7;10
Mason County Eastern;4;8;4;11
Walkerville;1;12;1;16
Big Rapids Crossroads;0;11;0;15
Feb. 10 games
Pentwater 67, Bear Lake 49
Manistee Catholic 51, Marion 31
Baldwin 60, Walkerville 25
Feb. 13 games
White Cloud 68, Walkerville 25
Frankfort 79, Brethren 45
Bear Lake 56, Grand Traverse Academy 15
Feb. 14 games
Kent City 73, Big Rapids Crossroads 22
Feb. 15 games
Baldwin at Mason County Eastern
Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads
Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic
Walkerville at Mesick
Marion at Brethren
Feb. 17 games
Marion at Mason County Eastern
Manistee Catholic at Pentwater
Mesick at Baldwin
Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads
Brethren at Bear Lake
Feb. 21 games
Cadillac Heritage Christian at Mason County Eastern
Hesperia at Manistee Catholic
Feb. 22 games
Pentwater at Mason County Eastern
Manistee Catholic at Walkerville
Marion at Mesick
Baldwin at Brethren
Bear Lake at Big Rapids Crossroads