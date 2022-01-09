Girls basketball

Lakes 8

Muskegon Cath.;2;0;2;2

Muskegon WMC;2;0;2;2

Ludington;1;1;4;4

Muskegon Hts;1;1;1;2

Orchard View;0;2;1;5

Manistee;0;2;1;6

Tuesday’s Games

Manistee 41, North Muskegon 21

Newaygo 61, Western Michigan Christian 54

Saturday’s Games

Ludington 49, Whitehall 39

Monday’s Games

Orchard View at Ludington

Tuesday’s Games

Muskegon Catholic at Holland Black River

Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at Western Michigan Christian

Friday’s Games

Ludington at Muskegon Catholic

Manistee at Muskegon Heights

Orchard View at Western Michigan Christian

West Michigan

Hart;4;0;5;1

Montague;4;0;5;1

Mason Co. Central;2;2;3;2

Shelby;2;2;4;4

Whitehall;2;2;3;5

Ravenna;1;2;2;4

Oakridge;0;3;1;5

North Muskegon;0;4;1;5

Tuesday’s Games

Coopersville 39, Oakridge 38



Wyoming Potter’s House 39, Ravenna 32

Whitehall 51, Fruitport 17

Mona Shores 46, Shelby 29

Monday’s Games

Shelby at White Cloud

Tuesday’s Games

Montague at Hart

Mason County Central at Whitehall

Oakridge at North Muskegon

Friday’s Games

Hart at Oakridge

North Muskegon at Mason County Central

Ravenna at Montague

Whitehall at Shelby

Western Michigan D

Marion;4;0;4;1

Manistee Cath.;3;0;3;1

Brethren;3;1;3;1

Mesick;3;2;4;2

Mason Co. Eastern;3;3;3;4

Walkerville;2;3;2;4

Pentwater;1;2;1;3

Bear Lake;0;4;0;4

BR Crossroads;0;4;0;4

Friday’s Games

Walkerville 43, Big Rapids Crossroads 39

Marion 49, Mason County Eastern 29

Monday’s Games

Brethren at McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Mason County Eastern at Hesperia

Marion at Mesick

Tuesday’s Games

Pentwater at Bear Lake

Wednesday’s Games

Manistee Catholic at Walkerville

Pentwater at Mason County Eastern

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion

Walkerville at Brethren

Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic

Mesick at Pentwater

CSAA Gold

Newaygo;3;0;7;1

Big Rapids;2;1;4;3

Grant;2;1;4;3

HC Tri-County;2;1;4;3

Reed City;2;1;3;5

Fremont;1;2;1;6

Chippewa Hills;0;3;3;4

Central Montcalm;0;3;0;7

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 58, Howard City Tri-County 35

Newaygo 61, Western Michigan Christian 54

Clare 56, Reed City 45

Morley-Stanwood 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 30

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids 46, Stanton Central Montcalm 33

Newaygo 68, Fremont 32

Howard City Tri-County 45, Grant 42

Reed City 37, Remus Chippewa Hills 33

Tuesday’s Games

Reed City at Big Rapids

Grant at Fremont

Howard City Tri-County at Newaygo

Remus Chippewa Hills at Stanton Central Montcalm

Friday’s Games

Remus Chippewa Hills at Big Rapids

Fremont at Howard City Tri-County

Grant at Newaygo

Reed City at Stanton Central Montcalm

CSAA Silver

Kent City;2;0;7;0

Morley-Stanwood;1;1;4;1

White Cloud;1;1;3;3

Holton;1;1;3;2

Lakeview;1;1;1;6

Hesperia;0;2;0;3

Monday’s Games

LeRoy Pine River 46, Lakeview 40

Tuesday’s Games

Morley-Stanwood 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 30

Monday’s Games

Mason County Eastern at Hesperia

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at Morley-Stanwood

Shelby at White Cloud

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeview at Midland Calvary Baptist

Friday’s Games

Morley-Stanwood at Hesperia

Kent City at Holton

Lakeview at White Cloud

Boys

Lakes 8

Muskegon Hts;2;0;3;2

Ludington;2;0;3;4

Manistee;1;1;1;4

Muskegon Cath.;1;1;1;4

Orchard View;0;2;2;2

Muskegon WMC;0;2;0;4

Tuesday’s Games

Ludington 77, Fremont 51

Cadillac 55, Manistee 26

Fruitport Calvary Christian 58, Muskegon Catholic 54

Monday’s Games

Ludington at Orchard View

Tuesday’s Games

Manistee at Mason County Central

Holland Black River at Muskegon Catholic

Western Michigan Christian at Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

Friday’s Games

Muskegon Catholic at Ludington

Muskegon Heights at Manistee

Western Michigan Christian at Orchard View

West Michigan

Shelby;2;0;3;1

Ravenna;3;1;4;2

Whitehall;2;1;3;3

N.Muskegon;2;2;4;3

Montague;2;2;3;2

Hart;1;2;2;2

Oakridge;1;3;4;4

Mason Co. Central;0;3;1;4

Tuesday’s Games

Oakridge 54, Mason County Central 46

Whitehall 53, Montague 43

North Muskegon 56, Ravenna 41

Friday’s Games

Whitehall 80, Hart 70

North Muskegon 53, Montague 48, OT

Ravenna 58, Oakridge 50

Tuesday’s Games

Manistee at Mason County Central

Montague at Holton

Ravenna at Wyoming Potter’s House

White Cloud at Shelby

Thursday’s Games

Hart at North Muskegon

Mason County Central at Ravenna

Shelby at Montague

Whitehall at Oakridge

Western Michigan D

Baldwin;4;0;4;0

Mason Co. Eastern;3;0;3;1

Mesick;2;0;2;0

Brethren;1;0;1;0

Pentwater;1;1;1;2

Manistee Cath.;1;2;2;2

Bear Lake;1;2;1;3

Marion;0;2;0;3

Walkerville;0;2;0;3

BR Crossroads;0;4;0;4

Tuesday’s Games

Onekama 50, Bear Lake 35

Friday’s Games

Baldwin 70, Big Rapids Crossroads 26

Tuesday’s Games

Walkerville at Baldwin

Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads

Manistee Catholic at Marion

Mason County Eastern at Mesick

Thursday’s Games

Baldwin at Mason County Eastern

Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic

Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads

Marion at Brethren

Mesick at Walkerville

Saturday’s Games

Mesick at Brethren

CSAA Gold

Reed City;3;0;5;1

Big Rapids;3;0;4;1

HC Tri-County;2;1;4;3

Fremont;2;1;3;4

Newaygo;1;2;3;3

Grant;1;2;2;4

Chippewa Hills;0;3;1;5

Central Montcalm;0;3;0;6

Tuesday’s Games

Big Rapids 65, Cedar Springs 64

Ludington 77, Fremont 51

Sparta 57, Grant 55

Howard City Tri-County 67, Byron Center Zion Christian 57

Newaygo 54, White Cloud 38

Clare 47, Reed City 46

Morley-Stanwood 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 48, OT

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids 60, Stanton Central Montcalm 51

Fremont 60, Newaygo 44

Howard City Tri-County 45, Grant 42

Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 19

Tuesday’s Games

Big Rapids at Reed City

Fremont at Grant

Newaygo at Howard City Tri-County

Stanton Central Montcalm at Remus Chippewa Hills

Friday’s Games

Remus Chippewa Hills at Big Rapids

Fremont at Howard City Tri-County

Grant at Newaygo

Reed City at Stanton Central Montcalm

CSAA Silver

Holton;2;0;4;0

Kent City;2;0;3;1

Morley-Stanwood;1;2;4;2

Lakeview;1;2;1;5

White Cloud;1;1;2;4

Hesperia;0;2;1;3

Tuesday’s Games

Holton 60, Wyoming Lee 29

Allendale 62, Kent City 38

Vestaburg 61, Lakeview 20

Morley-Stanwood 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 48, OT

Friday’s Games

Holton 49, Lakeview 28

Morley-Stanwood 52, White Cloud 49

Tuesday’s Games

Montague at Holton

Lakeview at Midland Calvary Baptist

White Cloud at Shelby

Friday’s Games

Morley-Stanwood at Hesperia

Kent City at Holton

Lakeview at White Cloud

Morley-Stanwood at Hesperia

