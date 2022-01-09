Girls basketball
Lakes 8
Muskegon Cath.;2;0;2;2
Muskegon WMC;2;0;2;2
Ludington;1;1;4;4
Muskegon Hts;1;1;1;2
Orchard View;0;2;1;5
Manistee;0;2;1;6
Tuesday’s Games
Manistee 41, North Muskegon 21
Newaygo 61, Western Michigan Christian 54
Saturday’s Games
Ludington 49, Whitehall 39
Monday’s Games
Orchard View at Ludington
Tuesday’s Games
Muskegon Catholic at Holland Black River
Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at Western Michigan Christian
Friday’s Games
Ludington at Muskegon Catholic
Manistee at Muskegon Heights
Orchard View at Western Michigan Christian
West Michigan
Hart;4;0;5;1
Montague;4;0;5;1
Mason Co. Central;2;2;3;2
Shelby;2;2;4;4
Whitehall;2;2;3;5
Ravenna;1;2;2;4
Oakridge;0;3;1;5
North Muskegon;0;4;1;5
Tuesday’s Games
Coopersville 39, Oakridge 38
Manistee 41, North Muskegon 21
Wyoming Potter’s House 39, Ravenna 32
Whitehall 51, Fruitport 17
Mona Shores 46, Shelby 29
Monday’s Games
Shelby at White Cloud
Tuesday’s Games
Montague at Hart
Mason County Central at Whitehall
Oakridge at North Muskegon
Friday’s Games
Hart at Oakridge
North Muskegon at Mason County Central
Ravenna at Montague
Whitehall at Shelby
Western Michigan D
Marion;4;0;4;1
Manistee Cath.;3;0;3;1
Brethren;3;1;3;1
Mesick;3;2;4;2
Mason Co. Eastern;3;3;3;4
Walkerville;2;3;2;4
Pentwater;1;2;1;3
Bear Lake;0;4;0;4
BR Crossroads;0;4;0;4
Friday’s Games
Walkerville 43, Big Rapids Crossroads 39
Marion 49, Mason County Eastern 29
Monday’s Games
Brethren at McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Mason County Eastern at Hesperia
Marion at Mesick
Tuesday’s Games
Pentwater at Bear Lake
Wednesday’s Games
Manistee Catholic at Walkerville
Pentwater at Mason County Eastern
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion
Walkerville at Brethren
Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic
Mesick at Pentwater
CSAA Gold
Newaygo;3;0;7;1
Big Rapids;2;1;4;3
Grant;2;1;4;3
HC Tri-County;2;1;4;3
Reed City;2;1;3;5
Fremont;1;2;1;6
Chippewa Hills;0;3;3;4
Central Montcalm;0;3;0;7
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 58, Howard City Tri-County 35
Newaygo 61, Western Michigan Christian 54
Clare 56, Reed City 45
Morley-Stanwood 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 30
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids 46, Stanton Central Montcalm 33
Newaygo 68, Fremont 32
Howard City Tri-County 45, Grant 42
Reed City 37, Remus Chippewa Hills 33
Tuesday’s Games
Reed City at Big Rapids
Grant at Fremont
Howard City Tri-County at Newaygo
Remus Chippewa Hills at Stanton Central Montcalm
Friday’s Games
Remus Chippewa Hills at Big Rapids
Fremont at Howard City Tri-County
Grant at Newaygo
Reed City at Stanton Central Montcalm
CSAA Silver
Kent City;2;0;7;0
Morley-Stanwood;1;1;4;1
White Cloud;1;1;3;3
Holton;1;1;3;2
Lakeview;1;1;1;6
Hesperia;0;2;0;3
Monday’s Games
LeRoy Pine River 46, Lakeview 40
Tuesday’s Games
Morley-Stanwood 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 30
Monday’s Games
Mason County Eastern at Hesperia
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at Morley-Stanwood
Shelby at White Cloud
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeview at Midland Calvary Baptist
Friday’s Games
Morley-Stanwood at Hesperia
Kent City at Holton
Lakeview at White Cloud
Boys
Lakes 8
Muskegon Hts;2;0;3;2
Ludington;2;0;3;4
Manistee;1;1;1;4
Muskegon Cath.;1;1;1;4
Orchard View;0;2;2;2
Muskegon WMC;0;2;0;4
Tuesday’s Games
Ludington 77, Fremont 51
Cadillac 55, Manistee 26
Fruitport Calvary Christian 58, Muskegon Catholic 54
Monday’s Games
Ludington at Orchard View
Tuesday’s Games
Manistee at Mason County Central
Holland Black River at Muskegon Catholic
Western Michigan Christian at Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian
Friday’s Games
Muskegon Catholic at Ludington
Muskegon Heights at Manistee
Western Michigan Christian at Orchard View
West Michigan
Shelby;2;0;3;1
Ravenna;3;1;4;2
Whitehall;2;1;3;3
N.Muskegon;2;2;4;3
Montague;2;2;3;2
Hart;1;2;2;2
Oakridge;1;3;4;4
Mason Co. Central;0;3;1;4
Tuesday’s Games
Oakridge 54, Mason County Central 46
Whitehall 53, Montague 43
North Muskegon 56, Ravenna 41
Friday’s Games
Whitehall 80, Hart 70
North Muskegon 53, Montague 48, OT
Ravenna 58, Oakridge 50
Tuesday’s Games
Manistee at Mason County Central
Montague at Holton
Ravenna at Wyoming Potter’s House
White Cloud at Shelby
Thursday’s Games
Hart at North Muskegon
Mason County Central at Ravenna
Shelby at Montague
Whitehall at Oakridge
Western Michigan D
Baldwin;4;0;4;0
Mason Co. Eastern;3;0;3;1
Mesick;2;0;2;0
Brethren;1;0;1;0
Pentwater;1;1;1;2
Manistee Cath.;1;2;2;2
Bear Lake;1;2;1;3
Marion;0;2;0;3
Walkerville;0;2;0;3
BR Crossroads;0;4;0;4
Tuesday’s Games
Onekama 50, Bear Lake 35
Friday’s Games
Baldwin 70, Big Rapids Crossroads 26
Tuesday’s Games
Walkerville at Baldwin
Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads
Manistee Catholic at Marion
Mason County Eastern at Mesick
Thursday’s Games
Baldwin at Mason County Eastern
Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic
Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads
Marion at Brethren
Mesick at Walkerville
Saturday’s Games
Mesick at Brethren
CSAA Gold
Reed City;3;0;5;1
Big Rapids;3;0;4;1
HC Tri-County;2;1;4;3
Fremont;2;1;3;4
Newaygo;1;2;3;3
Grant;1;2;2;4
Chippewa Hills;0;3;1;5
Central Montcalm;0;3;0;6
Tuesday’s Games
Big Rapids 65, Cedar Springs 64
Ludington 77, Fremont 51
Sparta 57, Grant 55
Howard City Tri-County 67, Byron Center Zion Christian 57
Newaygo 54, White Cloud 38
Clare 47, Reed City 46
Morley-Stanwood 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 48, OT
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids 60, Stanton Central Montcalm 51
Fremont 60, Newaygo 44
Howard City Tri-County 45, Grant 42
Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 19
Tuesday’s Games
Big Rapids at Reed City
Fremont at Grant
Newaygo at Howard City Tri-County
Stanton Central Montcalm at Remus Chippewa Hills
Friday’s Games
Remus Chippewa Hills at Big Rapids
Fremont at Howard City Tri-County
Grant at Newaygo
Reed City at Stanton Central Montcalm
CSAA Silver
Holton;2;0;4;0
Kent City;2;0;3;1
Morley-Stanwood;1;2;4;2
Lakeview;1;2;1;5
White Cloud;1;1;2;4
Hesperia;0;2;1;3
Tuesday’s Games
Holton 60, Wyoming Lee 29
Allendale 62, Kent City 38
Vestaburg 61, Lakeview 20
Morley-Stanwood 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 48, OT
Friday’s Games
Holton 49, Lakeview 28
Morley-Stanwood 52, White Cloud 49
Tuesday’s Games
Montague at Holton
Lakeview at Midland Calvary Baptist
White Cloud at Shelby
Friday’s Games
Morley-Stanwood at Hesperia
Kent City at Holton
Lakeview at White Cloud
Morley-Stanwood at Hesperia