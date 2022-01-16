Girls

Lakes 8

Muskegon WMC;3;0;4;2

Ludington;3;1;6;4

Muskegon Cath.;2;1;3;3

Muskegon Hts;1;1;1;2

Manistee;0;2;1;6

Orchard View;0;4;1;7

Monday’s Games

Ludington 49, Orchard View 39

Tuesday’s Games

Muskegon Catholic 45, Holland Black River 31

Western Michigan Christian 64, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 23

Friday’s Games

Ludington 53, Muskegon Catholic 17

Western Michigan Christian 81, Orchard View 11

Monday’s Games

Mason County Central at Ludington

Muskegon Heights at North Muskegon

Tuesday’s Games

Ravenna at Muskegon Catholic

Orchard View at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Western Michigan Christian at Whitehall

Wednesday’s Games

Muskegon Heights at Holton

Orchard View at Mason County Central

Thursday’s Games

Montague at Western Michigan Christian

Friday’s Games

Muskegon Heights at Ludington

Manistee at Orchard View

Muskegon Catholic at Western Michigan Christian

West Michigan

Hart;6;0;7;1

Montague;5;1;6;2

Mason Co. Central;4;2;5;2

Shelby;3;2;6;4

Whitehall;2;4;3;7

Oakridge;1;4;2;6

Ravenna;1;3;2;5

N.Muskegon;0;6;1;7

Tuesday’s Games

Hart 37, Montague 36

Mason County Central 41, Whitehall 35

Oakridge 47, North Muskegon 34

Wednesday’s Games

Shelby 42, White Cloud 16

Friday’s Games

Hart 56, Oakridge 30

Mason County Central 58, North Muskegon 22

Montague 37, Ravenna 14

Shelby 50, Whitehall 47

Monday’s Games

Mason County Central at Ludington

Montague at Fremont

Muskegon Heights at North Muskegon

Tuesday’s Games

Hart at White Cloud

Wyoming Potter’s House at Oakridge

Ravenna at Muskegon Catholic

Western Michigan Christian at Whitehall

Wednesday’s Games

Orchard View at Mason County Central

Thursday’s Games

Hart at North Muskegon

Montague at Western Michigan Christian

Oakridge at Whitehall

Shelby at Ravenna

Western Michigan D

Manistee Cath.;3;0;3;1

Marion;4;1;4;2

Mesick;5;2;6;2

Mason Co. Eastern;4;3;4;4

Brethren;3;2;3;2

Walkerville;3;3;3;4

Pentwater;1;4;1;5

Bear Lake;0;4;0;4

BR Crossroads;0;4;0;4

Monday’s Games

Mesick 39, Marion 25

Wednesday’s Games

Mason County Eastern 40, Pentwater 20

Friday’s Games

Walkerville 49, Brethren 37

Mesick 59, Pentwater 35

Monday’s Games

Mesick at Walkerville

Tuesday’s Games

Hesperia at Pentwater

Wednesday’s Games

Onekama at Bear Lake

Buckley at Mesick

Friday’s Games

Bear Lake at Marion

Brethren at Manistee Catholic

Walkerville at Mason County Eastern

CSAA Gold

Newaygo;5;0;9;1

Big Rapids;4;1;6;3

Grant;3;2;5;4

HC Tri-County;3;2;5;4

Reed City;2;2;3;6

Central Montcalm;1;3;1;7

Fremont;1;4;1;8

Chippewa Hills;0;5;3;6

Tuesday’s Games

Big Rapids 50, Reed City 30

Grant 67, Fremont 48

Newaygo 63, Howard City Tri-County 28

Stanton Central Montcalm 55, Remus Chippewa Hills 31

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids 40, Remus Chippewa Hills 28

Howard City Tri-County 50, Fremont 47

Newaygo 48, Grant 24

Monday’s Games

Montague at Fremont

Tuesday’s Games

Grant at Big Rapids

Fremont at Remus Chippewa Hills

Howard City Tri-County at Stanton Central Montcalm

Newaygo at Reed City

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids at Howard City Tri-County

Reed City at Fremont

Stanton Central Montcalm at Grant

Remus Chippewa Hills at Newaygo

CSAA Silver

Kent City;3;0;8;0

Morley-Stanwood;2;1;6;1

White Cloud;2;2;4;5

Holton;1;1;3;2

Lakeview;1;2;1;7

Hesperia;0;3;0;4

Wednesday’s Games

Shelby 42, White Cloud 16

Friday’s Games

White Cloud 51, Lakeview 38

Tuesday’s Games

Hesperia at Pentwater

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian at Kent City

Lakeview at Blanchard Montabella

Carson City-Crystal at Morley-Stanwood

Hart at White Cloud

Wednesday’s Games

Muskegon Heights at Holton

Friday’s Games

Hesperia at Holton

Kent City at White Cloud

Morley-Stanwood at Lakeview

Boys

Lakes 8

Ludington;4;0;5;4

Muskegon Hts;3;0;4;2

Manistee;1;2;1;6

Muskegon Cath.;1;2;1;5

Muskegon WMC;1;2;1;5

Orchard View;0;4;2;4

Monday’s Games

Ludington 75, Orchard View 63

Tuesday’s Games

Mason County Central 68, Manistee 50

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 68, Western Michigan Christian 23

Friday’s Games

Ludington 64, Muskegon Catholic 38

Muskegon Heights 58, Manistee 37

Western Michigan Christian 64, Orchard View 56

Tuesday’s Games

Muskegon Catholic at Wyoming Potter’s House

Holton at Muskegon Heights

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian at Orchard View

Friday’s Games

Ludington at Muskegon Heights

Orchard View at Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at Western Michigan Christian

West Michigan

Whitehall;4;1;5;3

Shelby;2;1;4;2

N.Muskegon;3;2;5;3

Montague;3;2;4;2

Hart;1;3;3;3

Oakridge;1;4;4;5

Mason Co. Central;0;4;2;5

Tuesday’s Games

Hart 48, Kent City 36

Mason County Central 68, Manistee 50

Wyoming Potter’s House 58, Ravenna 40

Shelby 71, White Cloud 39

Thursday’s Games

North Muskegon 51, Hart 24

Ravenna 56, Mason County Central 54

Montague 57, Shelby 45

Whitehall 62, Oakridge 59

Tuesday’s Games

Montague at Hart

Mason County Central at Hesperia

Oakridge at North Muskegon

Ravenna at Shelby

Friday’s Games

Hart at Oakridge

Mason County Central at North Muskegon

Ravenna at Montague

Whitehall at Shelby

Western Michigan D

Mesick;4;0;4;0

Baldwin;5;1;5;1

Mason Co. Eastern;4;1;4;2

Brethren;2;1;2;1

Marion;2;1;2;2

Bear Lake;2;2;2;3

Manistee Cath.;1;4;2;4

Marion;1;2;1;3

Walkerville;0;4;0;5

BR Crossroads;0;6;0;6

Tuesday’s Games

Brethren 76, Big Rapids Crossroads 33

Marion 50, Manistee Catholic 29

Mesick 64, Mason County Eastern 31

Baldwin 66, Walkerville 28

Thursday’s Games

Mason County Eastern 56, Baldwin 51

Bear Lake 34, Manistee Catholic 29, 3OT

Pentwater 73, Big Rapids Crossroads 20

Mesick 83, Walkerville 29

Saturday’s Games

Mesick 58, Brethren 24

Tuesday’s Games

Baldwin at Traverse City Christian

Buckley at Bear Lake

Brethren at Mason County Eastern

Mesick at Onekama

Thursday’s Games

Mesick at Baldwin

Brethren at Bear Lake

Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads

Manistee Catholic at Pentwater

Mason County Eastern at Marion

Friday’s Games

Bear Lake at Walkerville

Saturday’s Games

Mesick at Manistee Catholic

CSAA Gold

Big Rapids;4;0;5;1

Reed City;3;0;5;1

Fremont;4;1;5;4

HC Tri-County;3;2;5;4

Grant;2;3;3;5

Newaygo;1;4;3;5

Central Montcalm;1;3;1;6

Chippewa Hills;0;5;1;7

Tuesday’s Games

Fremont 71, Grant 64

Howard City Tri-County 60, Newaygo 40

Remus Chippewa Hills 56, Stanton Central Montcalm 52

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids 60, Remus Chippewa Hills 19

Fremont 57, Howard City Tri-County 39

Grant 66, Newaygo 59

Tuesday’s Games

Big Rapids at Grant

Remus Chippewa Hills at Fremont

Stanton Central Montcalm at Howard City Tri-County

Reed City at Newaygo

Friday’s Games

Big Rapids at Howard City Tri-County

Reed City at Fremont

Stanton Central Montcalm at Grant

Remus Chippewa Hills at Newaygo

CSAA Silver

Kent City;3;0;4;3

Holton;2;0;4;0

Morley-Stanwood;2;2;5;2

White Cloud;2;1;3;5

Hesperia;0;4;1;5

Tuesday’s Games

Hart 48, Kent City 36

Friday’s Games

Morley-Stanwood 72, Hesperia 53

White Cloud 49, Lakeview 37

Tuesday’s Games

Mason County Central at Hesperia

Holton at Muskegon Heights

Kent City at Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep

Merrill at Lakeview

Carson City-Crystal at Morley-Stanwood

Friday’s Games

Hesperia at Holton

Kent City at White Cloud

Morley-Stanwood at Lakeview

