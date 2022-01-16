Girls
Lakes 8
Muskegon WMC;3;0;4;2
Ludington;3;1;6;4
Muskegon Cath.;2;1;3;3
Muskegon Hts;1;1;1;2
Manistee;0;2;1;6
Orchard View;0;4;1;7
Monday’s Games
Ludington 49, Orchard View 39
Tuesday’s Games
Muskegon Catholic 45, Holland Black River 31
Western Michigan Christian 64, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 23
Friday’s Games
Ludington 53, Muskegon Catholic 17
Western Michigan Christian 81, Orchard View 11
Monday’s Games
Mason County Central at Ludington
Muskegon Heights at North Muskegon
Tuesday’s Games
Ravenna at Muskegon Catholic
Orchard View at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Western Michigan Christian at Whitehall
Wednesday’s Games
Muskegon Heights at Holton
Orchard View at Mason County Central
Thursday’s Games
Montague at Western Michigan Christian
Friday’s Games
Muskegon Heights at Ludington
Manistee at Orchard View
Muskegon Catholic at Western Michigan Christian
West Michigan
Hart;6;0;7;1
Montague;5;1;6;2
Mason Co. Central;4;2;5;2
Shelby;3;2;6;4
Whitehall;2;4;3;7
Oakridge;1;4;2;6
Ravenna;1;3;2;5
N.Muskegon;0;6;1;7
Tuesday’s Games
Hart 37, Montague 36
Mason County Central 41, Whitehall 35
Oakridge 47, North Muskegon 34
Wednesday’s Games
Shelby 42, White Cloud 16
Friday’s Games
Hart 56, Oakridge 30
Mason County Central 58, North Muskegon 22
Montague 37, Ravenna 14
Shelby 50, Whitehall 47
Monday’s Games
Mason County Central at Ludington
Montague at Fremont
Muskegon Heights at North Muskegon
Tuesday’s Games
Hart at White Cloud
Wyoming Potter’s House at Oakridge
Ravenna at Muskegon Catholic
Western Michigan Christian at Whitehall
Wednesday’s Games
Orchard View at Mason County Central
Thursday’s Games
Hart at North Muskegon
Montague at Western Michigan Christian
Oakridge at Whitehall
Shelby at Ravenna
Western Michigan D
Manistee Cath.;3;0;3;1
Marion;4;1;4;2
Mesick;5;2;6;2
Mason Co. Eastern;4;3;4;4
Brethren;3;2;3;2
Walkerville;3;3;3;4
Pentwater;1;4;1;5
Bear Lake;0;4;0;4
BR Crossroads;0;4;0;4
Monday’s Games
Mesick 39, Marion 25
Wednesday’s Games
Mason County Eastern 40, Pentwater 20
Friday’s Games
Walkerville 49, Brethren 37
Mesick 59, Pentwater 35
Monday’s Games
Mesick at Walkerville
Tuesday’s Games
Hesperia at Pentwater
Wednesday’s Games
Onekama at Bear Lake
Buckley at Mesick
Friday’s Games
Bear Lake at Marion
Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick
Brethren at Manistee Catholic
Walkerville at Mason County Eastern
CSAA Gold
Newaygo;5;0;9;1
Big Rapids;4;1;6;3
Grant;3;2;5;4
HC Tri-County;3;2;5;4
Reed City;2;2;3;6
Central Montcalm;1;3;1;7
Fremont;1;4;1;8
Chippewa Hills;0;5;3;6
Tuesday’s Games
Big Rapids 50, Reed City 30
Grant 67, Fremont 48
Newaygo 63, Howard City Tri-County 28
Stanton Central Montcalm 55, Remus Chippewa Hills 31
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids 40, Remus Chippewa Hills 28
Howard City Tri-County 50, Fremont 47
Newaygo 48, Grant 24
Monday’s Games
Montague at Fremont
Tuesday’s Games
Grant at Big Rapids
Fremont at Remus Chippewa Hills
Howard City Tri-County at Stanton Central Montcalm
Newaygo at Reed City
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids at Howard City Tri-County
Reed City at Fremont
Stanton Central Montcalm at Grant
Remus Chippewa Hills at Newaygo
CSAA Silver
Kent City;3;0;8;0
Morley-Stanwood;2;1;6;1
White Cloud;2;2;4;5
Holton;1;1;3;2
Lakeview;1;2;1;7
Hesperia;0;3;0;4
Wednesday’s Games
Shelby 42, White Cloud 16
Friday’s Games
White Cloud 51, Lakeview 38
Tuesday’s Games
Hesperia at Pentwater
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian at Kent City
Lakeview at Blanchard Montabella
Carson City-Crystal at Morley-Stanwood
Hart at White Cloud
Wednesday’s Games
Muskegon Heights at Holton
Friday’s Games
Hesperia at Holton
Kent City at White Cloud
Morley-Stanwood at Lakeview
Boys
Lakes 8
Ludington;4;0;5;4
Muskegon Hts;3;0;4;2
Manistee;1;2;1;6
Muskegon Cath.;1;2;1;5
Muskegon WMC;1;2;1;5
Orchard View;0;4;2;4
Monday’s Games
Ludington 75, Orchard View 63
Tuesday’s Games
Mason County Central 68, Manistee 50
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 68, Western Michigan Christian 23
Friday’s Games
Ludington 64, Muskegon Catholic 38
Muskegon Heights 58, Manistee 37
Western Michigan Christian 64, Orchard View 56
Tuesday’s Games
Muskegon Catholic at Wyoming Potter’s House
Holton at Muskegon Heights
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian at Orchard View
Friday’s Games
Ludington at Muskegon Heights
Orchard View at Manistee
Muskegon Catholic at Western Michigan Christian
West Michigan
Whitehall;4;1;5;3
Shelby;2;1;4;2
N.Muskegon;3;2;5;3
Montague;3;2;4;2
Hart;1;3;3;3
Oakridge;1;4;4;5
Mason Co. Central;0;4;2;5
Tuesday’s Games
Hart 48, Kent City 36
Mason County Central 68, Manistee 50
Wyoming Potter’s House 58, Ravenna 40
Shelby 71, White Cloud 39
Thursday’s Games
North Muskegon 51, Hart 24
Ravenna 56, Mason County Central 54
Montague 57, Shelby 45
Whitehall 62, Oakridge 59
Tuesday’s Games
Montague at Hart
Mason County Central at Hesperia
Oakridge at North Muskegon
Ravenna at Shelby
Friday’s Games
Hart at Oakridge
Mason County Central at North Muskegon
Ravenna at Montague
Whitehall at Shelby
Western Michigan D
Mesick;4;0;4;0
Baldwin;5;1;5;1
Mason Co. Eastern;4;1;4;2
Brethren;2;1;2;1
Marion;2;1;2;2
Bear Lake;2;2;2;3
Manistee Cath.;1;4;2;4
Marion;1;2;1;3
Walkerville;0;4;0;5
BR Crossroads;0;6;0;6
Tuesday’s Games
Brethren 76, Big Rapids Crossroads 33
Marion 50, Manistee Catholic 29
Mesick 64, Mason County Eastern 31
Baldwin 66, Walkerville 28
Thursday’s Games
Mason County Eastern 56, Baldwin 51
Bear Lake 34, Manistee Catholic 29, 3OT
Pentwater 73, Big Rapids Crossroads 20
Mesick 83, Walkerville 29
Saturday’s Games
Mesick 58, Brethren 24
Tuesday’s Games
Baldwin at Traverse City Christian
Buckley at Bear Lake
Brethren at Mason County Eastern
Mesick at Onekama
Thursday’s Games
Mesick at Baldwin
Brethren at Bear Lake
Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads
Manistee Catholic at Pentwater
Mason County Eastern at Marion
Friday’s Games
Bear Lake at Walkerville
Saturday’s Games
Mesick at Manistee Catholic
CSAA Gold
Big Rapids;4;0;5;1
Reed City;3;0;5;1
Fremont;4;1;5;4
HC Tri-County;3;2;5;4
Grant;2;3;3;5
Newaygo;1;4;3;5
Central Montcalm;1;3;1;6
Chippewa Hills;0;5;1;7
Tuesday’s Games
Fremont 71, Grant 64
Howard City Tri-County 60, Newaygo 40
Remus Chippewa Hills 56, Stanton Central Montcalm 52
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids 60, Remus Chippewa Hills 19
Fremont 57, Howard City Tri-County 39
Grant 66, Newaygo 59
Tuesday’s Games
Big Rapids at Grant
Remus Chippewa Hills at Fremont
Stanton Central Montcalm at Howard City Tri-County
Reed City at Newaygo
Friday’s Games
Big Rapids at Howard City Tri-County
Reed City at Fremont
Stanton Central Montcalm at Grant
Remus Chippewa Hills at Newaygo
CSAA Silver
Kent City;3;0;4;3
Holton;2;0;4;0
Morley-Stanwood;2;2;5;2
White Cloud;2;1;3;5
Hesperia;0;4;1;5
Tuesday’s Games
Hart 48, Kent City 36
Friday’s Games
Morley-Stanwood 72, Hesperia 53
White Cloud 49, Lakeview 37
Tuesday’s Games
Mason County Central at Hesperia
Holton at Muskegon Heights
Kent City at Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep
Merrill at Lakeview
Carson City-Crystal at Morley-Stanwood
Friday’s Games
Hesperia at Holton
Kent City at White Cloud
Morley-Stanwood at Lakeview