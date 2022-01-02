Girls basketball
Lakes 8
Muskegon WMC;2;0;2;1
Muskegon Cath.;2;0;2;2
Ludington;1;1;3;4
Muskegon Hts;1;1;1;2
Orchard View;0;2;1;5
Manistee;0;2;0;6
Wednesday’s Games
Hartland 51, Ludington 26
Thursday’s Games
West Bloomfield 69, Ludington 22
Tuesday’s Games
Manistee at North Muskegon
Fruitport Calvary Christian at Muskegon Catholic
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Muskegon Heights
Newaygo at Western Michigan Christian
Friday’s Games
Orchard View at Ludington
Western Michigan Christian at Manistee
Muskegon Catholic at Muskegon Heights
Saturday’s Games
Whitehall at Ludington
West Michigan
Hart;4;0;5;1
Montague;4;0;5;1
Shelby;2;2;4;3
Mason Co. Central;2;2;3;2
Whitehall;2;2;2;4
Ravenna;1;2;2;3
Oakridge;0;3;1;4
N.Muskegon;0;4;1;4
Tuesday’s Games
Oakridge at Coopersville
Manistee at North Muskegon
Ravenna at Wyoming Potter’s House
Shelby at Mona Shores
Whitehall at Fruitport
Thursday’s Games
Hart at North Muskegon
Mason County Central at Ravenna
Shelby at Montague
Oakridge at Whitehall
Saturday’s Games
Whitehall at Ludington
Western Michigan D
Manistee Cath.;3;0;3;1
Marion;3;0;3;1
Brethren;3;1;3;1
Mesick;3;2;4;2
Mason Co. Eastern;3;2;3;3
Pentwater;1;2;1;3
Walkerville;1;3;1;4
BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3
Bear Lake;0;4;0;4
Wednesday’s Games
Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic
Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads
Marion at Brethren
Elk Rapids at Mason County Eastern
Mesick at Walkerville
Friday’s Games
Brethren at Bear Lake
Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads
Manistee Catholic at Pentwater
Mason County Eastern at Marion
CSAA Gold
Newaygo;2;0;5;1
Grant;2;0;4;2
HC Tri-County;1;1;3;2
Big Rapids;1;1;3;3
Reed City;1;1;2;4
Fremont;1;1;1;5
Chip. Hills;0;2;3;3
Central Montcalm;0;2;0;5
Saturday’s Games
Remus Chippewa Hills 46, Blanchard Montabella 30
Tuesday’s Games
Howard City Tri-County at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills
Newaygo at Western Michigan Christian
Clare at Reed City
Stanton Central Montcalm at Morley-Stanwood
Friday’s Games
Stanton Central Montcalm at Big Rapids
Newaygo at Fremont
Howard City Tri-County at Grant
Reed City at Remus Chippewa Hills
CSAA Silver
Kent City;2;0;7;0
Morley-Stnwd;1;1;3;1
Holton;1;1;3;2
White Cloud;1;1;3;3
Lakeview;1;1;1;5
Hesperia;0;2;0;3
Friday’s Games
Hesperia at Kent City
Holton at Lakeview
Monday’s Games
LeRoy Pine River at Lakeview
Tuesday’s Games
Stanton Central Montcalm at Morley-Stanwood
Friday’s Games
Hesperia at Kent City
Holton at Lakeview
White Cloud at Morley-Stanwood
Boys basketball
Lakes 8
Muskegon Hts;2;0;3;2
Ludington;2;0;2;4
Manistee;1;1;1;3
Muskegon Cath.;1;1;1;3
Orchard View;0;2;2;2
Muskegon WMC;0;2;0;4
Tuesday’s Games
Traverse City West 63, Muskegon Heights 60
Wednesday’s Games
Ann Arbor Skyline 58, Ludington 42
Petoskey 60, Muskegon Heights 31
Thursday’s Games
Detroit Cass Tech 74, Ludington 29
Tuesday’s Games
Fremont at Ludington
Orchard View at Reeths-Puffer
Musekgon Catholic at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Manistee at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Friday’s Games
Ludington at Orchard View
Manistee at Western Michigan Christian
Muskegon Heights at Muskegon Catholic
West Michigan
Montague;2;0;3;0
Ravenna;2;0;3;1
Shelby;2;0;3;1
Hart;1;1;2;1
Whitehall;1;1;2;3
Oakridge;0;2;3;3
N.Muskegon;0;2;2;3
Mason Co. Central;0;2;1;3
Tuesday’s Games
Orchard View 61, North Muskegon 53
Tuesday’s Games
Montague at Whitehall
North Muskegon at Ravenna
Mason County Central at Oakridge
Friday’s Games
Whitehall at Hart
Shelby at Mason County Central
Oakridge at Ravenna
Montague at North Muskegon
Western Michigan D
Baldwin;3;0;3;0
Mason Co. Eastern;3;0;3;1
Mesick;2;0;2;0
Brethren;1;0;1;0
Pentwater;1;1;1;2
Manistee Cath.;1;2;2;2
Bear Lake;1;2;1;2
Walkerville;0;2;0;3
Marion;0;2;0;2
BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3
Tuesday’s Games
Harrison at Marion
Bear Lake at Onekama
Thursday’s Games
Bear Lake at Walkerville
Marion at Pentwater
Mesick at Manistee Catholic
Brethren at Mason County Eastern
Baldwin at Big Rapids Crossroads
CSAA Gold
Reed City;2;0;4;0
Big Rapids;2;0;2;1
Grant;1;1;2;2
Newaygo;1;1;2;2
Fremont;1;1;2;3
HC Tri-County;1;1;2;3
Chip. Hills;0;2;1;4
Central Montcalm;0;2;0;4
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Montabella 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 31
Tuesday’s Games
Morley-Stanwood at Stanton Central Montcalm
Reed City at Clare
Newaygo at White Cloud
Howard City Tri-County at Byron Center Zion Christian
Sparta at Grant
Fremont at Ludington
Big Rapids at Cedar Springs
Friday’s Games
Stanton Central Montcalm at Big Rapids
Reed City at Remus Chippewa Hills
Newaygo at Fremont
Howard City Tri-County at Grant
CSAA Silver
Kent City;2;0;5;1
Holton;1;0;2;0
White Cloud;1;0;2;2
Lakeview;1;1;1;3
Morley-Stnwd;0;2;2;2
Hesperia;0;2;1;3
Tuesday’s Games
Newaygo at White Cloud
Morley-Stanwood at Stanton Central Montcalm
Vestaburg at Lakeview
Kent City at Allendale
Holton at Wyoming Lee
Friday’s Games
White Cloud at Morley-Stanwood
Holton at Lakeview
Hesperia at Kent City