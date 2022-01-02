Girls basketball

Lakes 8

Muskegon WMC;2;0;2;1

Muskegon Cath.;2;0;2;2

Ludington;1;1;3;4

Muskegon Hts;1;1;1;2

Orchard View;0;2;1;5

Manistee;0;2;0;6

Wednesday’s Games

Hartland 51, Ludington 26

Thursday’s Games

West Bloomfield 69, Ludington 22

Tuesday’s Games

Manistee at North Muskegon

Fruitport Calvary Christian at Muskegon Catholic

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Muskegon Heights

Newaygo at Western Michigan Christian

Friday’s Games

Orchard View at Ludington

Western Michigan Christian at Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at Muskegon Heights

Saturday’s Games

Whitehall at Ludington

West Michigan

Hart;4;0;5;1

Montague;4;0;5;1

Shelby;2;2;4;3

Mason Co. Central;2;2;3;2

Whitehall;2;2;2;4

Ravenna;1;2;2;3

Oakridge;0;3;1;4

N.Muskegon;0;4;1;4

Tuesday’s Games

Oakridge at Coopersville

Manistee at North Muskegon

Ravenna at Wyoming Potter’s House

Shelby at Mona Shores

Whitehall at Fruitport

Thursday’s Games

Hart at North Muskegon

Mason County Central at Ravenna

Shelby at Montague

Oakridge at Whitehall

Saturday’s Games

Whitehall at Ludington

Western Michigan D

Manistee Cath.;3;0;3;1

Marion;3;0;3;1

Brethren;3;1;3;1

Mesick;3;2;4;2

Mason Co. Eastern;3;2;3;3

Pentwater;1;2;1;3

Walkerville;1;3;1;4

BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3

Bear Lake;0;4;0;4

Wednesday’s Games

Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic

Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads

Marion at Brethren

Elk Rapids at Mason County Eastern

Mesick at Walkerville

Friday’s Games

Brethren at Bear Lake

Walkerville at Big Rapids Crossroads

Manistee Catholic at Pentwater

Mason County Eastern at Marion

CSAA Gold

Newaygo;2;0;5;1

Grant;2;0;4;2

HC Tri-County;1;1;3;2

Big Rapids;1;1;3;3

Reed City;1;1;2;4

Fremont;1;1;1;5

Chip. Hills;0;2;3;3

Central Montcalm;0;2;0;5

Saturday’s Games

Remus Chippewa Hills 46, Blanchard Montabella 30

Tuesday’s Games

Howard City Tri-County at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills

Newaygo at Western Michigan Christian

Clare at Reed City

Stanton Central Montcalm at Morley-Stanwood

Friday’s Games

Stanton Central Montcalm at Big Rapids

Newaygo at Fremont

Howard City Tri-County at Grant

Reed City at Remus Chippewa Hills

CSAA Silver

Kent City;2;0;7;0

Morley-Stnwd;1;1;3;1

Holton;1;1;3;2

White Cloud;1;1;3;3

Lakeview;1;1;1;5

Hesperia;0;2;0;3

Friday’s Games

Hesperia at Kent City

Holton at Lakeview

Monday’s Games

LeRoy Pine River at Lakeview

Tuesday’s Games

Stanton Central Montcalm at Morley-Stanwood

Friday’s Games

Hesperia at Kent City

Holton at Lakeview

White Cloud at Morley-Stanwood

Boys basketball

Lakes 8

Muskegon Hts;2;0;3;2

Ludington;2;0;2;4

Manistee;1;1;1;3

Muskegon Cath.;1;1;1;3

Orchard View;0;2;2;2

Muskegon WMC;0;2;0;4

Tuesday’s Games

Traverse City West 63, Muskegon Heights 60

Wednesday’s Games

Ann Arbor Skyline 58, Ludington 42

Petoskey 60, Muskegon Heights 31

Thursday’s Games

Detroit Cass Tech 74, Ludington 29

Tuesday’s Games

Fremont at Ludington

Orchard View at Reeths-Puffer

Musekgon Catholic at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Manistee at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Friday’s Games

Ludington at Orchard View

Manistee at Western Michigan Christian

Muskegon Heights at Muskegon Catholic

West Michigan

Montague;2;0;3;0

Ravenna;2;0;3;1

Shelby;2;0;3;1

Hart;1;1;2;1

Whitehall;1;1;2;3

Oakridge;0;2;3;3

N.Muskegon;0;2;2;3

Mason Co. Central;0;2;1;3

Tuesday’s Games

Orchard View 61, North Muskegon 53

Tuesday’s Games

Montague at Whitehall

North Muskegon at Ravenna

Mason County Central at Oakridge

Friday’s Games

Whitehall at Hart

Shelby at Mason County Central

Oakridge at Ravenna

Montague at North Muskegon

Western Michigan D

Baldwin;3;0;3;0

Mason Co. Eastern;3;0;3;1

Mesick;2;0;2;0

Brethren;1;0;1;0

Pentwater;1;1;1;2

Manistee Cath.;1;2;2;2

Bear Lake;1;2;1;2

Walkerville;0;2;0;3

Marion;0;2;0;2

BR Crossroads;0;3;0;3

Tuesday’s Games

Harrison at Marion

Bear Lake at Onekama

Thursday’s Games

Bear Lake at Walkerville

Marion at Pentwater

Mesick at Manistee Catholic

Brethren at Mason County Eastern

Baldwin at Big Rapids Crossroads

CSAA Gold

Reed City;2;0;4;0

Big Rapids;2;0;2;1

Grant;1;1;2;2

Newaygo;1;1;2;2

Fremont;1;1;2;3

HC Tri-County;1;1;2;3

Chip. Hills;0;2;1;4

Central Montcalm;0;2;0;4

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Montabella 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 31

Tuesday’s Games

Morley-Stanwood at Stanton Central Montcalm

Reed City at Clare

Newaygo at White Cloud

Howard City Tri-County at Byron Center Zion Christian

Sparta at Grant

Fremont at Ludington

Big Rapids at Cedar Springs

Friday’s Games

Stanton Central Montcalm at Big Rapids

Reed City at Remus Chippewa Hills

Newaygo at Fremont

Howard City Tri-County at Grant

CSAA Silver

Kent City;2;0;5;1

Holton;1;0;2;0

White Cloud;1;0;2;2

Lakeview;1;1;1;3

Morley-Stnwd;0;2;2;2

Hesperia;0;2;1;3

Tuesday’s Games

Newaygo at White Cloud

Morley-Stanwood at Stanton Central Montcalm

Vestaburg at Lakeview

Kent City at Allendale

Holton at Wyoming Lee

Friday’s Games

White Cloud at Morley-Stanwood

Holton at Lakeview

Hesperia at Kent City

