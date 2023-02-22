Girls basketball

WMC Lakes

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Ludington;11;1;15;6

Oakridge;8;3;16;5

Montague;8;3;14;7

Fremont;5;6;8;13

Manitee;4;7;9;12

Whitehall;3;8;10;10

Orchard View;0;11;2;19

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 16 games

Ludington def. Orchard View, forfeit

Montague 57, Manistee 38

Fremont 30, Whitehall 21

Feb. 20 games

Traverse City Central 54, Ludington 22

Montague 52, Shelby 21

Feb. 21 games

Manistee 67, Holton 45

Oakridge 44, Ravenna 32

Feb. 22 games

Ludington at Cadillac

Whitehall at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation

Feb. 23 games

Montague at Oakridge

Feb. 24 games

Fremont at Manistee

Orchard View at Whitehall

Feb. 27 games

Div. 2 district at Montague

Fremont vs. Newaygo

Div. 2 district at Allendale

Orchard View vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Div. 3 district at Manistee

Manistee vs. Grand Traverse Academy

March 1 games

Div. 2 district at Reed City

Ludington vs. Reed City or Cadillac

Div. 2 district at Montague

Whitehall vs. Grant

Montague vs. Fremont or Newaygo

Div. 2 district at Allendale

Oakridge vs. Fruitport or Allendale

Orchard View or Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Spring Lake

Div. 3 district at Manistee

Manistee or Grand Traverse Academy vs. Traverse City St. Francis

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Hart;11;0;18;3

Mason County Central;9;2;17;3

Holton;6;5;11;10

North Muskegon;4;7;5;14

Ravenna;3;8;8;13

Hesperia;0;11;1;20

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 16 games

Mason County Central 64, Shelby 42

Hart 64, Hesperia 7

Holton 49, North Muskegon 38

Feb. 20 games

Mason County Central 62, Fruitport Calvary Christian 49

Montague 52, Shelby 21

Feb. 21 games

Lake City 52, Hart 41

Pentwater 29, Hesperia 17

Manistee 67, Holton 45

Oakridge 44, Ravenna 32

Feb. 22 games

Mason County Central at Evart

Feb. 24 games

Mason County Central at Hesperia

Hart at Holton

North Muskegon at Ravenna

Feb. 27 games

Div. 3 district at Hart

Hesperia vs. Shelby

Div. 3 district at Lakeview

Holton vs. Lakeview

March 1 games

Div. 3 district at Hart

Mason County Central vs. White Cloud

Hart vs. Shelby or Hesperia

Div. 3 district at Lakeview

Holton or Lakeview vs. Kent City

Ravenna vs. Morley-Stanwood

Div. 3 district at North Muskegon

North Muskegon vs. Western Michigan Christian

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Brethren;14;1;18;3

Manistee Catholic;13;2;17;4

Marion;12;3;14;4

Big Rapids Crossroads;11;5;12;7

Mesick;8;8;8;12

Mason County Eastern;7;10;9;12

Pentwater;6;11;8;13

Bear Lake;3;13;3;15

Walkerville;3;14;3;17

Baldwin;0;10;0;11

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 16 games

Manistee Catholic 55, Mason County Eastern 19

Mesick 51, Pentwater 31

Brethren 54, Walkerville 12

Feb. 17 games

Brethren 63, Bear Lake 14

Grand Traverse Academy 42, Mesick 25

Feb. 20 games

Marion 59, Mason County Eastern 22

Big Rapids Crossroads 39, Bear Lake 30

Feb. 21 games

Mason County Eastern 40, Cadillac Heritage Christian 37

Benzie Central 45, Manistee Catholic 38

Pentwater 29, Hesperia 17

Walkerville at Buckley

Feb. 23 games

Mason County Eastern at Walkerville

Brethren at Manistee Catholic

Pentwater at Baldwin

Bear Lake at Marion

Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick

Feb. 24 games

Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion

Feb. 27 games

Div. 4 district at Walkerville

Mason County Eastern vs. Baldwin

Pentwater vs. Walkerville

Div. 4 district at Buckley

Bear Lake at Buckley

Div. 4 district at Blanchard Montabella

Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Blanchard Montabella

March 1 games

Div. 4 district at Walkerville

Mason County Eastern or Baldwin vs. Manistee Catholic

Pentwater or Walkerville vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Div. 4 district at Buckley

Bear Lake or Buckley vs. Brethren

Mesick vs. Onekama or Fife Lake Forest Area

Div. 4 district at Blanchard Montabella

Marion vs. Big Rapids Crossroads or Blanchard Montabella

Boys basketball

WMC Lakes

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Ludington;9;1;17;2

Whitehall;8;1;14;5

Montague;6;5;10;9

Oakridge;6;5;9;10

Fremont;4;5;9;8

Orchard View;1;10;2;17

Manistee;1;8;5;14

Feb. 17 games

Whitehall 88, Ludington 77

Oakridge 67, Orchard View 44

Fremont 47, Montague 44

Feb. 21 games

Ludington 85, Mason County Central 61

Manistee 59, Holton 39

North Muskegon at Fremont

Feb. 23 games

Ludington at Manistee

Oakridge at Whitehall

Orchard View at Fremont

Feb. 24 games

Fremont at Wyoming Potter’s House

Feb. 28 games

Ludington at Orchard View

Manistee at Montague

Whitehall at Fremont

Wyoming Potter’s House at Oakridge

March 2 games

Ludington at Benzie Central

Fremont at Manistee

Orchard View at Whitehall

Montague at Oakridge

WMC Rivers

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Hart;9;0;18;0

Mason County Central;7;2;14;5

North Muskegon;8;3;15;4

Ravenna;5;6;6;14

Shelby;3;7;8;11

Hesperia;1;8;4;14

Holton;1;8;1;18

Feb. 16 games

Mason County Central 70, Ravenna 47

Feb. 17 games

Hart 67, North Muskegon 51

Shelby 76, Hesperia 37

Feb. 21 games

Ludington 85, Mason County Central 61

Shelby 64, White Cloud 51

Oakridge 58, Ravenna 53

Manistee 59, Holton 39

Hesperia 46, Manistee Catholic 43

North Muskegon at Fremont

Feb. 22 games

Newaygo at Hart

Feb. 23 games

Mason County Central at Hart

Shelby at Holton

Ravenna at Hesperia

North Muskegon at White Cloud

Feb. 28 games

Shelby at Mason County Central

Hart at Hesperia

Holton at North Muskegon

March 2 games

Mason County Central at Hesperia

Hart at Holton

Western Michigan Christian at Ravenna

WMD

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Baldwin;15;0;18;1

Marion;11;3;14;5

Mesick;11;3;12;5

Pentwater;9;6;9;10

Brethren;9;6;9;9

Manistee Catholic;7;8;8;11

Bear Lake;6;10;8;12

Mason County Eastern;4;10;5;13

Walkerville;2;13;2;17

Big Rapids Crossroads;0;15;0;19

x-denotes league champion

Feb. 17 games

Marion 57, Mason County Eastern 39

Pentwater 69, Manistee Catholic 53

Walkerville 59, Big Rapids Crossroads 35

Baldwin 56, Mesick 51

Brethren 47, Bear Lake 42

Feb. 20 games

Pentwater 48, Brethren 47

Bear Lake 51, Big Rapids Crossroads 33

Feb. 21 games

Mason County Eastern 67, Cadillac Heritage Christian 52

Hesperia 46, Manistee Catholic 43

Feb. 22 games

Pentwater at Mason County Eastern, ppd.

Manistee Catholic at Walkerville

Marion at Mesick

Baldwin at Brethren

Feb. 24 games

Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic

Mesick at Pentwater

Walkerville at Brethren

Baldwin at Bear Lake

Feb. 27 games

Mason County Eastern at Mesick

Feb. 28

Pentwater at Mason County Eastern

Evart at Marion

Brethren at Suttons Bay

March 1 games

Mesick at Kingsley

March 2 games

Walkerville at Mason County Eastern

Pentwater at Baldwin

Brethren at Manistee Catholic

Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick

Marion at Bear Lake

