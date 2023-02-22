Girls basketball
WMC Lakes
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Ludington;11;1;15;6
Oakridge;8;3;16;5
Montague;8;3;14;7
Fremont;5;6;8;13
Manitee;4;7;9;12
Whitehall;3;8;10;10
Orchard View;0;11;2;19
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 16 games
Ludington def. Orchard View, forfeit
Montague 57, Manistee 38
Fremont 30, Whitehall 21
Feb. 20 games
Traverse City Central 54, Ludington 22
Montague 52, Shelby 21
Feb. 21 games
Manistee 67, Holton 45
Oakridge 44, Ravenna 32
Feb. 22 games
Ludington at Cadillac
Whitehall at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation
Feb. 23 games
Montague at Oakridge
Feb. 24 games
Fremont at Manistee
Orchard View at Whitehall
Feb. 27 games
Div. 2 district at Montague
Fremont vs. Newaygo
Div. 2 district at Allendale
Orchard View vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian
Div. 3 district at Manistee
Manistee vs. Grand Traverse Academy
March 1 games
Div. 2 district at Reed City
Ludington vs. Reed City or Cadillac
Div. 2 district at Montague
Whitehall vs. Grant
Montague vs. Fremont or Newaygo
Div. 2 district at Allendale
Oakridge vs. Fruitport or Allendale
Orchard View or Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Spring Lake
Div. 3 district at Manistee
Manistee or Grand Traverse Academy vs. Traverse City St. Francis
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Hart;11;0;18;3
Mason County Central;9;2;17;3
Holton;6;5;11;10
North Muskegon;4;7;5;14
Ravenna;3;8;8;13
Hesperia;0;11;1;20
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 16 games
Mason County Central 64, Shelby 42
Hart 64, Hesperia 7
Holton 49, North Muskegon 38
Feb. 20 games
Mason County Central 62, Fruitport Calvary Christian 49
Montague 52, Shelby 21
Feb. 21 games
Lake City 52, Hart 41
Pentwater 29, Hesperia 17
Manistee 67, Holton 45
Oakridge 44, Ravenna 32
Feb. 22 games
Mason County Central at Evart
Feb. 24 games
Mason County Central at Hesperia
Hart at Holton
North Muskegon at Ravenna
Feb. 27 games
Div. 3 district at Hart
Hesperia vs. Shelby
Div. 3 district at Lakeview
Holton vs. Lakeview
March 1 games
Div. 3 district at Hart
Mason County Central vs. White Cloud
Hart vs. Shelby or Hesperia
Div. 3 district at Lakeview
Holton or Lakeview vs. Kent City
Ravenna vs. Morley-Stanwood
Div. 3 district at North Muskegon
North Muskegon vs. Western Michigan Christian
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Brethren;14;1;18;3
Manistee Catholic;13;2;17;4
Marion;12;3;14;4
Big Rapids Crossroads;11;5;12;7
Mesick;8;8;8;12
Mason County Eastern;7;10;9;12
Pentwater;6;11;8;13
Bear Lake;3;13;3;15
Walkerville;3;14;3;17
Baldwin;0;10;0;11
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 16 games
Manistee Catholic 55, Mason County Eastern 19
Mesick 51, Pentwater 31
Brethren 54, Walkerville 12
Feb. 17 games
Brethren 63, Bear Lake 14
Grand Traverse Academy 42, Mesick 25
Feb. 20 games
Marion 59, Mason County Eastern 22
Big Rapids Crossroads 39, Bear Lake 30
Feb. 21 games
Mason County Eastern 40, Cadillac Heritage Christian 37
Benzie Central 45, Manistee Catholic 38
Pentwater 29, Hesperia 17
Walkerville at Buckley
Feb. 23 games
Mason County Eastern at Walkerville
Brethren at Manistee Catholic
Pentwater at Baldwin
Bear Lake at Marion
Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick
Feb. 24 games
Big Rapids Crossroads at Marion
Feb. 27 games
Div. 4 district at Walkerville
Mason County Eastern vs. Baldwin
Pentwater vs. Walkerville
Div. 4 district at Buckley
Bear Lake at Buckley
Div. 4 district at Blanchard Montabella
Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Blanchard Montabella
March 1 games
Div. 4 district at Walkerville
Mason County Eastern or Baldwin vs. Manistee Catholic
Pentwater or Walkerville vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Div. 4 district at Buckley
Bear Lake or Buckley vs. Brethren
Mesick vs. Onekama or Fife Lake Forest Area
Div. 4 district at Blanchard Montabella
Marion vs. Big Rapids Crossroads or Blanchard Montabella
Boys basketball
WMC Lakes
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Ludington;9;1;17;2
Whitehall;8;1;14;5
Montague;6;5;10;9
Oakridge;6;5;9;10
Fremont;4;5;9;8
Orchard View;1;10;2;17
Manistee;1;8;5;14
Feb. 17 games
Whitehall 88, Ludington 77
Oakridge 67, Orchard View 44
Fremont 47, Montague 44
Feb. 21 games
Ludington 85, Mason County Central 61
Manistee 59, Holton 39
North Muskegon at Fremont
Feb. 23 games
Ludington at Manistee
Oakridge at Whitehall
Orchard View at Fremont
Feb. 24 games
Fremont at Wyoming Potter’s House
Feb. 28 games
Ludington at Orchard View
Manistee at Montague
Whitehall at Fremont
Wyoming Potter’s House at Oakridge
March 2 games
Ludington at Benzie Central
Fremont at Manistee
Orchard View at Whitehall
Montague at Oakridge
WMC Rivers
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Hart;9;0;18;0
Mason County Central;7;2;14;5
North Muskegon;8;3;15;4
Ravenna;5;6;6;14
Shelby;3;7;8;11
Hesperia;1;8;4;14
Holton;1;8;1;18
Feb. 16 games
Mason County Central 70, Ravenna 47
Feb. 17 games
Hart 67, North Muskegon 51
Shelby 76, Hesperia 37
Feb. 21 games
Ludington 85, Mason County Central 61
Shelby 64, White Cloud 51
Oakridge 58, Ravenna 53
Manistee 59, Holton 39
Hesperia 46, Manistee Catholic 43
North Muskegon at Fremont
Feb. 22 games
Newaygo at Hart
Feb. 23 games
Mason County Central at Hart
Shelby at Holton
Ravenna at Hesperia
North Muskegon at White Cloud
Feb. 28 games
Shelby at Mason County Central
Hart at Hesperia
Holton at North Muskegon
March 2 games
Mason County Central at Hesperia
Hart at Holton
Western Michigan Christian at Ravenna
WMD
;League;Overall
;W;L;W;L
x-Baldwin;15;0;18;1
Marion;11;3;14;5
Mesick;11;3;12;5
Pentwater;9;6;9;10
Brethren;9;6;9;9
Manistee Catholic;7;8;8;11
Bear Lake;6;10;8;12
Mason County Eastern;4;10;5;13
Walkerville;2;13;2;17
Big Rapids Crossroads;0;15;0;19
x-denotes league champion
Feb. 17 games
Marion 57, Mason County Eastern 39
Pentwater 69, Manistee Catholic 53
Walkerville 59, Big Rapids Crossroads 35
Baldwin 56, Mesick 51
Brethren 47, Bear Lake 42
Feb. 20 games
Pentwater 48, Brethren 47
Bear Lake 51, Big Rapids Crossroads 33
Feb. 21 games
Mason County Eastern 67, Cadillac Heritage Christian 52
Hesperia 46, Manistee Catholic 43
Feb. 22 games
Pentwater at Mason County Eastern, ppd.
Manistee Catholic at Walkerville
Marion at Mesick
Baldwin at Brethren
Feb. 24 games
Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic
Mesick at Pentwater
Walkerville at Brethren
Baldwin at Bear Lake
Feb. 27 games
Mason County Eastern at Mesick
Feb. 28
Pentwater at Mason County Eastern
Evart at Marion
Brethren at Suttons Bay
March 1 games
Mesick at Kingsley
March 2 games
Walkerville at Mason County Eastern
Pentwater at Baldwin
Brethren at Manistee Catholic
Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick
Marion at Bear Lake